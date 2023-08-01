Ickey Woods to Make Special Appearance at Northern Tool + Equipment Grand Opening

The Crescent Springs store will be the first Northern Tool + Equipment in the Cincinnati area

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is excited to announce a grand opening celebration for its newest retail location in Crescent Springs, KY. This is not only the first Northern Tool + Equipment location in the state of Kentucky, it's also the first to serve the Cincinnati area. On August 5, the grand opening celebration will include a special appearance by former Cincinnati star running back Elbert L. "Ickey" Woods. Woods will be at the store from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. to meet with fans and sign autographs.

"Our team is excited to have a Cincinnati great like Ickey Woods on site to celebrate our new store," said Northern Tool + Equipment Sr. VP of Retail Stores Joe Apolloni. "We're continuing to invest in communities like Crescent Springs with a goal of serving hard-working people looking for great tools at a good price."

The new store is located at 2310 Buttermilk Crossing and serves everyone from serious DIYers to professional tradespeople. In addition to providing a retail shopping option, the new store will provide job opportunities in the Crescent Springs area. The Minnesota-based retailer has more than 130 stores across the country and plans to add more stores each year, including a new location in Sharonville, OH, by the end of 2023. That location will be the first store in Ohio and the second to serve the Cincinnati area.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at www.NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), Twitter ( @northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

