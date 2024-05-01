Iconic American Designer Nicole Miller Launches Exclusive Collection with QVC

nicole by Nicole Miller collection brings timeless apparel to QVC inspired by the designer's travels

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC® , world leader in live shoppable entertainment announced today that it has collaborated with Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, and esteemed American designer, Nicole Miller, for the upcoming launch of the nicole by Nicole Miller collection exclusively for QVC. The apparel collection showcases timeless elegance and effortless styles that will premiere on-air and on QVC.com on May 3.

Models pose with Nicole Miller in nicole by Nicole Miller collection for QVC

The nicole by Nicole Miller collection brings forth a fusion of Nicole Miller's signature aesthetic and QVC's commitment to offering size inclusive fashion choices. The collection epitomizes versatile style, with inclusive sizing ranging from XXS to 3X. With prices from $39.00 to $89.00, the collection is attainable without compromising on quality or design.

"Nicole Miller has been a trailblazer in the fashion industry for many years and continues to inspire women with her signature graphic prints and innovative silhouettes," said Rachel Ungaro, GMM and VP of Fashion Merchandising for QVC. "QVC's new campaign, Age of Possibility, is all about championing women 50-plus to live their best and fullest lives and bringing them fresh products and brands that celebrate this vibrant stage in their lives. Our unique shopping entertainment model allows Nicole to connect with customers and share the authentic stories and inspiration behind each item in this collection."

"This launch brings Nicole back to live selling, a first for the brand since Gordon Brothers came on board as a majority shareholder in February 2022. Today marks a significant day for the brand as we join forces with video commerce leader, QVC," Carolyn D'Angelo, Senior Managing Director at Gordon Brothers who oversees Nicole Miller shared. "We are proud to debut this exclusive collection and bring Nicole's iconic designs to new audiences through QVC platforms."

Drawing inspiration from Nicole Miller's illustrious career and her passion for art, travel, and culture, each piece reflects a unique blend of sophistication and innovation. From crepe chiffon printed blouses to satin dresses and denim jackets, the assortment offers a comprehensive selection that effortlessly transitions from day to night, catering to various style preferences and occasions. The collection features pieces inspired by Paris, St. Barths, Chiang Mai, Los Angeles, London, Sag Harbor, and the landscapes of the American West.

"This collection marks an exciting new chapter for me as a designer," expressed Nicole Miller, American fashion designer and businesswoman. "Designing this was extremely personal for me. Each piece is inspired by my travels and the art and the culture that I have experienced. QVC is the perfect platform to launch this collection because they will allow me to share all my stories and bring the customers along with me to experience some of my favorite locations. It's about bringing chic staples and effortless beauty to women everywhere. This collaboration allows me to reach a wider audience, sharing the essence of my aesthetic with women who appreciate classic, quality pieces."

For more information and to shop the collection, visit QVC.com .

