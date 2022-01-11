Iconic Bow Meets Iconic Glow! Introducing the Pixi + Hello Kitty Collaboration

The limited-edition 9-piece collection features a few familiar Pixi skincare and makeup favourites adorned with Hello Kitty's silhouette and iconic bow, plus new treats that have some of her much-adored skin-loving ingredients, including apples, to leave the complexion with our signature Pixi glow! The colour collection also includes some beautiful shades and hues inspired by the enduring Hello Kitty aesthetic.

A for Apples ($10) : Pack of 3 multi-vitamin infusion sheet masks for a dose of vitamin A and apple extract

: Pack of 3 multi-vitamin infusion sheet masks for a dose of vitamin A and apple extract AnyWhere Patches ($24) : Contains 90 rejuvenating face patches to instantly smooth, soothe and hydrate

: Contains 90 rejuvenating face patches to instantly smooth, soothe and hydrate Glow Tonic ( $15 for 100ml, $29 for 250ml): Multiple award-winning 5% glycolic acid toner gently exfoliates and brightens, revealing healthy glowing skin

( for 100ml, for 250ml): Multiple award-winning 5% glycolic acid toner gently exfoliates and brightens, revealing healthy glowing skin Makeup Fixing Mist ($15) : Rose water and green tea all-over setting mist prolongs makeup wear and keeps it from moving, melting or settling into fine lines or pores

: Rose water and green tea all-over setting mist prolongs makeup wear and keeps it from moving, melting or settling into fine lines or pores Chrome Glow Palette ($20) : Curated multi-use palette with 9 shades that blend like a dream and impart a lovely lustre on skin

: Curated multi-use palette with 9 shades that blend like a dream and impart a lovely lustre on skin Hello Glow-y Powder ($18) : Silky soft lustrous powder made with natural mineral pigments for a soft, radiant finish

: Silky soft lustrous powder made with natural mineral pigments for a soft, radiant finish Eye Effects ($22) : Energize the eyes with this cheerful blend of 9 happy pigments that give multi-dimensional definition

: Energize the eyes with this cheerful blend of 9 happy pigments that give multi-dimensional definition Endless Silky Eye Pen in LondonFog ($12) : Water-resistant formula gives the concentrated colour of a liquid liner in a silky, easy to apply gel pencil

: Water-resistant formula gives the concentrated colour of a liquid liner in a silky, easy to apply gel pencil Lip Tone ($8) : pH reactive moisturizing tint creates your unique hint-of-a-tint colour

The Pixi + Hello Kitty Collection will be available exclusively at pixibeauty.com and the Pixi Boutiques in Los Angeles and London starting January 11, then at select retailers starting January 23.

ABOUT PIXI

Pixi was created over 20 years ago by makeup artist Petra Strand. Pixi has a loyal worldwide following thanks to high quality, natural and skin-loving ingredients for both makeup and skincare. Petra's passion is to create beauty products that achieve a healthy-looking, natural glow and the now iconic Glow Tonic was created as the perfect skin-prep before makeup. For more information, please visit www.pixibeauty.com and follow @pixibeauty on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT SANRIO®

Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®. Sanrio's legendary breadth of products are available in over 130 countries and in retail locations including department, specialty, national chain retailers and Sanrio boutique stores. To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

