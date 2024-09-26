Iconic Character Bluey Makes Debut at Build-A-Bear Workshop

Bring Bluey Fun to Life with Exclusive Make-Your-Own Plush and Fun New Accessories

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) is excited to announce the launch of its first-ever Bluey collection, as part of a licensed partnership with BBC Studios, bringing beloved Bluey and her family from the hit animated series to Build-A-Bear's furry friends lineup. Fans of Bluey, Bingo, and the iconic games from the show will be delighted to meet these cuddly characters and dress them with their exciting new costumes and accessories. Build-A-Bear's relationship with BBC Studios started with Doctor Who, and has now expanded to include Bluey which is perfect for both younger and older fans of this beloved TV show. Global phenomenon Bluey is the No. 1 most-watched series on streaming this year (2024) to-date among total viewers in the U.S.*

Guests can visit participating Build-A-Bear Workshops or shop online starting today at Bluey Plush & Stuffed Animals | Build-A-Bear® (buildabear.com) to get their hands on the lovable Bluey and Bingo plush. The Bluey Build-A-Bear collection includes a make-your-own Bluey that features her name on the left paw pad, as well as Bluey's little sister, Bingo. Guests can accessorize their new companions with Granny Janet and Granny Rita costumes, in addition to a sleeper and t-shirt, or add the iconic Bluey theme song or character phrases to their plush. Bluey and Bingo are set for endless adventures and fun with guests, whether embarking on a game of "Grannies" or just providing a snuggly companion. With an existing waitlist of nearly 50,000 names, the initial Bluey collection is expected to sell out quickly.

"Building on our history of iconic licensed partnerships and our commitment to raising the bar on branded collaborations, we are thrilled to expand our relationship with BBC Studios to include Bluey," said Sharon Price John, President and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop. "Bluey is a cherished character that embodies joy, imagination, and family fun — values that resonate deeply with Build-A-Bear. This relationship not only highlights our global appeal but also reflects our multi-generational reach. We're excited for our guests to experience the 'stuff they love' with Bluey and Bingo and create lasting memories with their new furry friends."

Jointly commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family, Bluey is produced by the multiple Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio in association with Screen Queensland and Screen Australia. BBC Studios Kids & Family also holds global distribution and merchandise rights. The series streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television. In its native Australia, the show goes out on ABC.

*Source: Nielsen Media Research, US data based on Persons 2+ time spent viewing for streaming series tracked by Nielsen through their streaming content ratings (1/1/24-7/28/24)

About Build-A-Bear®

Since its beginning in 1997, Build-A-Bear has evolved to become a beloved multi-generational brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" where guests of all ages make their own "furry friends" in celebration and commemoration of life moments. Guests create their own stuffed animals by participating in the stuffing, dressing, accessorizing, and naming of their own teddy bears and other plush toys based on the Company's own intellectual property and in conjunction with a variety of best-in-class licenses. The hands-on and interactive nature of our more than 500 company-owned, partner-operated and franchise experience locations around the world, combined with Build-A-Bear's pop-culture appeal, often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection with consumers, and has enabled the Company to expand beyond its retail stores to include e-commerce sales on www.buildabear.com and non-plush branded consumer categories via out-bound licensing agreements with leading manufacturers, as well as the creation of engaging content via Build-A-Bear Entertainment (a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.). The brand's newest communications campaign, "The Stuff You Love," commemorates more than a quarter-century of creating cherished memories worldwide. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted consolidated total revenues of $486.1 million for fiscal 2023. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

About BBC Studios Brands & Licensing

The BBC Studios Brands & Licensing division is the driving force in extending BBC Studios IP through innovative brand extensions, fostering deep fan engagement worldwide. Partnering our iconic brands - including Doctor Who and Bluey - with the world's biggest brands, promoters, and publishers, ignites the imagination of fans and creates memorable brand-fame moments. Our diverse portfolio spans consumer products, live entertainment, gaming, and publishing, while BBC Studios Social drives digital presence with over 6.5 billion social video views in 2023, offering advertising and branded content opportunities. Supported by award-winning teams, we focus on finding visionary opportunities to enhance global brand impact and digital growth.

About Ludo Studio

Ludo Studio is a BAFTA, multi-Emmy®, Logie and Peabody award-winning Australian studio and one of TIME's Most Influential Companies of 2024, that creates and produces original scripted drama, animation and digital stories that are authored by incredible local talent, distributed globally and loved by audiences everywhere.

About Bluey

Bluey follows Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible, Blue Heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun.

Bluey is created and written by Joe Brumm and produced by Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family. Financed in association with Screen Australia, Bluey is proudly 100% created, written, animated, and post produced in Brisbane Queensland, Australia, with funding from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland and the Australian Government. The series streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.

