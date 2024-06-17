Iconic Mars Brand, M&M'S®, Selected as One of the Most Trusted Brands in 2024

M&M'S honored for a fifth consecutive year as the confectionery brand with the leading trust reputation in Morning Consult's Top Trusted Brands

NEWARK, N.J., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, is the leading confectionary brand named in the 2024 Morning Consult Most Trusted Brand report. The annual report spotlights standout organizations that have earned the reputation of consumer trust.

"It is an honor to have M&M'S recognized as one of the most trusted brands among consumers," said Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "This recognition is a true testament to our efforts in preserving the iconic integrity of the M&M'S brand while ensuring it is still relevant for today's consumers. At Mars Wrigley, we not only inspire moments of everyday happiness, but we also find ways to make positive societal impact by building brands that consumers trust across generations."

For several years, M&M'S has built on its purpose of creating a world where everyone feels they belong by creating impactful acts designed to ensure relevancy, engage brand fans, and pique interest among all generations.

Morning Consult's Most Trusted Brands report is based on surveys of U.S. adults, with brands ranked by a net trust score. The methodology ranks M&M'S as one of the most trusted brands among all overall consumers, both men and women.

