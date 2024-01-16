Iconic Skincare Brand Eucerin Introduces Immersive Hydration, The First Face Care Collection To Feature Multi-Weight Hyaluronic Acid Technology

Consumers can expect more than basic hydration with this scientifically advanced collection— the only one on the market* to use multi-weight hyaluronic acid across the entire line

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eucerin, a dermatologist recommended brand with 100+ years of skincare expertise, has officially entered the Face care category with the new Immersive Hydration Collection.

Eucerin Immersive Hydration Collection

Available for purchase starting January 2024, the Immersive Hydration Collection is revolutionizing the category by leveraging multi-weight hyaluronic acid in a whole new way. No other brand on the market is offering this technology across a full face care regimen*, to intensively hydrate skin and visibly smooth fine lines and wrinkles. The collection is further enriched with Antioxidant Complexes to help fight the damaging effects of free radicals.

"Science is in our DNA at Eucerin and the Immersive Hydration Collection is backed by extensive clinical studies that have proven the multi-benefit formula," says Frank Kirchner, Director of Clinical and Scientific Affairs for U.S. Derma Brands at Beiersdorf. "The unique formulations feature two sizes of hyaluronic acid, with macro molecules to hydrate the skin's surface layer and with micro molecules that are 40x smaller** to hydrate deep into the skin's upper surface layers to deliver visibly smoother skin."

The Immersive Hydration Collection is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, and comprised of four products designed to complement one another for a comprehensive face care routine:

Eucerin Immersive Hydration Moisture Boost Serum: Provides 24-hour hydration and immediately visibly smoother skin

Provides 24-hour hydration and immediately visibly smoother skin Eucerin Immersive Hydration Daily Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen: Helps defend against damaging free radicals and hydrates to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles

Helps defend against damaging free radicals and hydrates to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles Eucerin Immersive Hydration Night Cream: With Pro-Vitamin B5, conditions skin during the night and supports a visibly renewed appearance

With Pro-Vitamin B5, conditions skin during the night and supports a visibly renewed appearance Eucerin Immersive Hydration Gel Cream: Ultra-lightweight formula helps restore skin's moisture barrier and provides up to 72-hour hydration

"We are thrilled to enter the Face care category in such a breakthrough way with Immersive Hydration," says Marie Chollet, Marketing Director, Eucerin Face. "These products give consumers the opportunity to choose a first-to-market face care collection with multi-weight hyaluronic acid to go beyond hydration and enhance their daily skincare routine."

The Immersive Hydration Collection joins Eucerin's Hydrating Cleansing Gel and Hydrating Micellar Water, for a complete start-to-finish skincare routine.

With products made specifically for a range of different skin types and needs, Eucerin believes in the life-changing power of accessible skincare and encourages consumers to make informed choices customized to their individual skincare routines.

This new Immersive Hydration Collection is currently available at select drug stores, grocery stores and Amazon.com, with prices ranging from $19.99 to $26.99 per product. For more information, visit www.EucerinUS.com .

ABOUT EUCERIN

Beiersdorf Inc is the North American affiliate of Beiersdorf AG, which has stood for innovative, high-quality skin care products for over a century. The company's portfolio of leading international brands includes Eucerin, NIVEA, Aquaphor, Coppertone, La Prairie and most recently, Chantecaille.

Since 1900, Eucerin has made healthy skin its mission. High-quality, clinically-proven formulations are what have made Eucerin an essential part of everyday skin health for over 100 years, and the brand dermatologists recommend. Eucerin is committed to providing the best skincare solutions for their consumers by offering proven products that moisturize, support and help protect skin. For more information, visit www.EucerinUS.com or follow Eucerin on social media @EucerinUS and #ExpectMoreWithEucerin.

*Immersive Hydration is the only collection on the mass retail market to feature multi-weight hyaluronic acid across the full range

**40x smaller than macro hyaluronic acid molecules also in formula

Media contact:

eucerin@mbooth.com

SOURCE Eucerin