ICONS.COM SIGNS EXCLUSIVE MEMORABILIA CONTRACT WITH 2023 WIMBLEDON CHAMPION, CARLOS ALCARAZ

News provided by

Icons.com

24 Nov, 2023, 03:00 ET

Icons Shop Ltd are the exclusive contracted signed memorabilia partner of Carlos Alcaraz, two-time Grand Slam winner, and current Wimbledon men's singles title holder.

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icons.com, the UK-based signed memorabilia company, announce the launch of it's exclusive, worldwide, signed tennis memorabilia collection with Carlos Alcaraz.

Icons undertook their first private signing session with Carlos in his home town of Murcia in early November and this month his signed collection goes on sale for the first time ever.

Continue Reading
Carlos Alcaraz signs exclusively for Icons.com
Carlos Alcaraz signs exclusively for Icons.com

Dan Jamieson, CEO of Icons said: "Icons is the world's leading signed memorabilia company and we are delighted to announce our move into tennis with this collection from the most exciting player in the world today. We have high hopes for the signed range and high hopes for what Carlos can achieve over the coming years. We are always proud to say our items are 'Signed by the world's best', and after his triumph this summer at Wimbledon he's truly at the top of the world game."

Albert Molina, Vice President Tennis Division IMG said "We are honoured to be working with the team at Icons on this exciting project. We work with the best worldwide brands in each category and Icons are a fantastic new partner for us."

About Carlos Alcaraz Garfia

  • Carlos Alcaraz is the reigning Wimbledon men's singles title holder.
  • He won the men's singles title at the US Open for the first time in 2022.
  • He has a career-high ranking on the ATP tour of number 1.
  • So far in his career he has won 12 titles and two Grand Slam titles.
  • He is represented by Albert Molina at IMG Tennis.

About Icons Shop Ltd

  • Icons has been in business since 1999, the full Carlos Alcaraz range is available on www.icons.com
  • Icons hold the official, exclusive, worldwide licenses for UEFA Champions League, UEFA Euro 2024 and FIFA World Cup as well as worldwide memorabilia licences with FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool FC, Manchester City FC and AC Milan.

Icons.com

Instagram - instagram.com/icons_memorabilia

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284611/Icons_com_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284610/Icons_com_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Icons.com

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.