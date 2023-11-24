ICONS.COM SIGNS EXCLUSIVE MEMORABILIA CONTRACT WITH 2023 WIMBLEDON CHAMPION, CARLOS ALCARAZ

Icons Shop Ltd are the exclusive contracted signed memorabilia partner of Carlos Alcaraz, two-time Grand Slam winner, and current Wimbledon men's singles title holder.

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icons.com, the UK-based signed memorabilia company, announce the launch of it's exclusive, worldwide, signed tennis memorabilia collection with Carlos Alcaraz.

Icons undertook their first private signing session with Carlos in his home town of Murcia in early November and this month his signed collection goes on sale for the first time ever.

Carlos Alcaraz signs exclusively for Icons.com

Dan Jamieson, CEO of Icons said: "Icons is the world's leading signed memorabilia company and we are delighted to announce our move into tennis with this collection from the most exciting player in the world today. We have high hopes for the signed range and high hopes for what Carlos can achieve over the coming years. We are always proud to say our items are 'Signed by the world's best', and after his triumph this summer at Wimbledon he's truly at the top of the world game."

Albert Molina, Vice President Tennis Division IMG said "We are honoured to be working with the team at Icons on this exciting project. We work with the best worldwide brands in each category and Icons are a fantastic new partner for us."

About Carlos Alcaraz Garfia

Carlos Alcaraz is the reigning Wimbledon men's singles title holder.

men's singles title holder. He won the men's singles title at the US Open for the first time in 2022.

He has a career-high ranking on the ATP tour of number 1.

So far in his career he has won 12 titles and two Grand Slam titles.

He is represented by Albert Molina at IMG Tennis.

About Icons Shop Ltd

Icons has been in business since 1999, the full Carlos Alcaraz range is available on www.icons.com

Icons hold the official, exclusive, worldwide licenses for UEFA Champions League, UEFA Euro 2024 and FIFA World Cup as well as worldwide memorabilia licences with FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool FC, Manchester City FC and AC Milan.

