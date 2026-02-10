ID Dataweb Achieves SOC 2 Type II Attestation, Strengthening Transparency and Confidence in Security Controls

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Dataweb™, a recognized leader in identity threat detection and risk mitigation, today announced that it has once again achieved SOC 2 Type II attestation for the ID Dataweb platform, reaffirming the company's commitment to the highest standards of security, availability, and confidentiality.

SOC 2 Type II attestation provides independent, third-party validation that ID Dataweb's systems and controls are not only well designed but are also operating effectively over time to protect customer data. Unlike an SOC 2 Type I report, which evaluates controls at a specific point in time, a Type II report assesses their ongoing performance over an extended period. This offers customers a higher level of assurance that ID Dataweb consistently meets the Trust Services Criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

SOC 2 Type II is widely recognized in enterprise procurement and vendor risk management programs, particularly across regulated industries, as a standardized measure of security maturity and operational trust.

"As identity-based attacks continue to rise, trust has become the foundation of every digital interaction," said Matt Cochran, Chief Operating Officer of ID Dataweb. "Achieving SOC 2 Type II attestation again demonstrates that we take security seriously at every level of our organization and reinforces our commitment to Zero Trust principles, where no user or transaction is implicitly trusted. This milestone underscores our dedication to helping customers continuously verify identities and combat fraud—without compromising security or user experience."

The ID Dataweb platform enables enterprises to detect and mitigate identity-based fraud and account-related threats in real time while maintaining a seamless experience for employees, partners, and customers. This SOC 2 Type II attestation further assures customers, partners, and regulators that ID Dataweb applies industry best practices to safeguard sensitive data across the entire identity lifecycle.

About ID Dataweb

ID Dataweb™ helps enterprises stay ahead of identity fraud and account-related threats with real-time detection and mitigation while maintaining a seamless experience for their workforce, third parties, and customers. The ID Dataweb SaaS platform combines adaptive identity verification methods, behavioral analytics, device and credential intelligence, and risk scoring. Backed by AI and expert insights, these capabilities proactively stop identity-based attacks, protect revenue, and strengthen compliance. Unlike static legacy identity tools, ID Dataweb delivers dynamic, multi-layered risk orchestration that adapts to evolving threats. Its low-code, cloud-native services deploy quickly, integrate seamlessly with existing IAM systems, and align with each customer's policies.

For more information, please visit www.iddataweb.com.

Media Contact:

Larry Smalheiser

(W)right On Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE ID Dataweb