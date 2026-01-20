ID Dataweb Welcomes Industry Veteran Torsten George as Company's First Chief Marketing Officer

Accomplished cybersecurity executive to drive brand awareness,

positioning, messaging, pricing, and overall market presence

CENTREVILLE, Va., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Dataweb™, a recognized leader in identity threat detection and risk mitigation, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Dr. Torsten George as the company's first Chief Marketing Officer. A seasoned executive with deep expertise in cybersecurity marketing and product leadership, George will oversee ID Dataweb's global marketing strategy to expand brand awareness, elevate customer engagement, and drive demand for the company's SaaS platform across industries including financial services, insurance, healthcare, travel, hospitality, and the public sector.

"Torsten's strategic marketing acumen, combined with his deep cybersecurity expertise, make him an ideal fit to help lead ID Dataweb into its next phase of growth," said Dave Coxe, Co-founder and CEO of ID Dataweb. "His leadership will be instrumental in accelerating our momentum and helping more organizations stay ahead of identity fraud and account-related threats while maintaining a seamless experience for their workforce, third parties, and customers."

George brings more than 30 years of experience scaling marketing and product functions at fast-growing cybersecurity and identity companies, leading several of them to successful exits. Before joining ID Dataweb, he held senior leadership roles at organizations including ConnectWise, Absolute Software (acquired by Crosspoint Capital), Centrify (acquired by Thoma Bravo; now Delinea), RiskSense (acquired by Ivanti), and ActivIdentity (acquired by HID Global), where he successfully led go-to-market initiatives, repositioned brands, and drove product innovation in highly competitive markets. He is also a frequent author and sought-after speaker on topics ranging from digital identity to data protection and compliance.

"Protecting every digital interaction from identity fraud and account-related threats—while enabling seamless, secure experiences—has never been more critical," said George. "Credential-only authentication is no longer sufficient to combat identity-related attacks. ID Dataweb is uniquely positioned to address this challenge and enhance traditional IAM tools. Its SaaS platform delivers distinctive capabilities that customers and partners consider business-critical. I'm thrilled to join this team with a clear sense of mission and to help share the ID Dataweb story with an even broader audience."

About ID Dataweb

ID Dataweb™ helps enterprises stay ahead of identity fraud and account-related threats with real-time detection and mitigation while maintaining a seamless experience for their workforce, third parties, and customers. The ID Dataweb SaaS platform combines adaptive identity verification methods, behavioral analytics, device and credential intelligence, and risk scoring. Backed by AI and expert insights, these capabilities proactively stop identity-based attacks, protect revenue, and strengthen compliance. Unlike static legacy identity tools, ID Dataweb delivers dynamic, multi-layered risk orchestration that adapts to evolving threats. Its low-code, cloud-native services deploy quickly, integrate seamlessly with existing IAM systems, and align with each customer's policies.

