ID Dataweb Named 2026 SLEDIE Rising Star Award Winner by e.Republic

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Dataweb™, a recognized leader in identity threat detection and risk mitigation, today announced it has been named a recipient of the 2026 SLED Industry Excellence (SLEDIE) Rising Star Award by e.Republic. The award recognizes companies that have rapidly expanded their presence and demonstrated strong engagement within the state, local, and education market.

The SLEDIE Awards celebrate excellence in public sector sales and marketing, honoring organizations that are making a measurable impact across e.Republic's ecosystem through thought leadership, events, and meaningful engagement with government leaders.

"Our Rising Star award honors companies that have rapidly expanded their presence across our ecosystem and demonstrated strong early engagement through webinars, content, and events — signaling meaningful momentum, innovation, and a growing influence within the SLED market," commented Angela Fultz Nordstrom, VP of Customer Success at e.Republic. "A standout this year, ID Dataweb combines high-assurance identity verification with a seamless user experience, helping to tangibly move the public sector forward."

As government agencies accelerate digital transformation initiatives, the need to ensure that the digital person on the other end of the interaction is truly who they claim to be, has become mission critical. ID Dataweb helps public sector organizations detect identity threats, prevent fraud, and secure digital services.

The ID Dataweb SaaS platform combines adaptive identity verification methods that meet National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800-63A Identity Assurance Level 2 requirements, behavioral analytics, device and credential intelligence, and risk scoring. These capabilities proactively detect and prevent identity-related fraud, reduce risk, and are reinforced by expert human analysis and AI. The solution also improves digital hygiene by validating personal information and screening against global sanctions lists, enabling agencies to identify threats and maintain regulatory compliance.

Whether onboarding constituents, re-authenticating employees, or protecting high-risk transactions, ID Dataweb empowers public agencies to accelerate Zero Trust adoption and deliver secure, user-friendly digital services.

"Receiving the Rising Star Award from e.Republic is a meaningful outcome of our commitment to the SLED market," said Torsten George, Chief Marketing Officer, ID Dataweb. "State and local government agencies are under increasing pressure to modernize services while safeguarding sensitive data and maintaining public trust. At ID Dataweb, we are focused on delivering the highest level of digital identity assurance without adding friction to the user experience. We're proud to partner with agencies leading the way in stronger identity controls."

The SLEDIE awards were announced during e.Republic's annual Beyond the Beltway market briefing.

ID Dataweb™ helps enterprises stay ahead of identity fraud and account-related threats with real-time detection and mitigation while maintaining a seamless experience for their workforce, third parties, and customers. The ID Dataweb SaaS platform combines adaptive identity verification methods, behavioral analytics, device and credential intelligence, and risk scoring. Backed by AI and expert insights, these capabilities proactively stop identity-based attacks, protect revenue, and strengthen compliance. Unlike static legacy identity tools, ID Dataweb delivers dynamic, multi-layered risk orchestration that adapts to evolving threats. Its low-code, cloud-native services deploy quickly, integrate seamlessly with existing IAM systems, and align with each customer's policies.

