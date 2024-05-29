ID Dataweb and IBM Announce Expanded Relationship to Help Advance Identity Verification

LAS VEGAS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Dataweb, the leader in cross-channel identity verification, today announced an expanded relationship with IBM (NYSE: IBM) to integrate ID Dataweb's identity verification workflows within IBM Security® Verify. By combining the two industry-leading solutions, organizations will be able to confirm the identity of a user within existing workflows as their credentials are being seamlessly issued and used.

"IBM Security Verify offers its users easy access to needed systems while securing sensitive applications behind a tight lock," said Matt Cochran, COO of ID Dataweb. "Our identity verification workflows then ensure that the key is given only to the correct users. IBM's innovative approach to IAM makes for smooth integration and a great collaboration, and our joint customers are the ones that truly stand to benefit."

"By leveraging ID Dataweb with IBM Security Verify, our joint customers can orchestrate valuable identity verification capabilities – including helping to streamline fraud prevention," stated Milan Patel, Senior Product Manager, IBM Security Verify. "We look forward to leveraging the ID Dataweb platform to create even more advanced functionality for organizations as our decentralized identity and verifiable credentials capabilities orchestrate portable, verified, and user centric identity."

By integrating ID Dataweb with IBM Security Verify, customers will benefit from:

Pre-built templates that allow administrators to create identity-proofing journeys for specific security and user experience needs.

Orchestration tools that easily allow security architects and administrators to create and manage the identity verification process, password resets, evaluation of multi-factor authentication, and new account creation.

Identity-proofing workflows, which verify and authenticate the identity of a person trying to access a service or system, are IAL 2 certified and flexible enough to create the seamless digital experience customers expect. By ensuring the digital user is the expected person, Account Takeover (ATO) and Account Opening fraud are mitigated.





About ID Dataweb

ID Dataweb provides cross-channel digital trust to prevent account takeover and account opening fraud. As organizations move towards 100% digital interactions with their users, they need to ensure that the digital person on the other end of the line is the physical person they expect, whether a customer, partner or employee. ID Dataweb provides a frictionless yet highly-secure process to provide that digital trust with the user by verifying their identity to the highest level of assurance. For more information, visit iddataweb.com.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

