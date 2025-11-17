ID Dataweb Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer Mark Tringale

Tringale brings enterprise SaaS and identity security expertise to scale adoption of identity threat detection and risk mitigation platform

CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Dataweb, a recognized leader in identity threat detection and risk mitigation, is welcoming to the company a proven sales and growth leader to help accelerate the next phase of its expansion. Mark Tringale, an accomplished executive with extensive experience driving revenue for identity and fraud solution leaders, has joined ID Dataweb as the company's first Chief Revenue Officer.

Mark Tringale, Chief Revenue Officer, ID Dataweb

Tringale brings more than two decades of successful revenue leadership, having managed sales at companies such as BMC Software, RSA Security, Pindrop, Checkr, and Sprinklr. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Sales at Aquera, where he led the development and expansion of the global sales organization, contributing to more than 300% company growth during his tenure.

"Joining ID Dataweb is a thrilling opportunity to make a tangible impact with a company whose mission is deeply aligned with market needs," noted Tringale. "I'm excited to build on the momentum of our identity threat detection and risk mitigation platform. We'll build a world-class consultative sales organization, deepen our partnerships, and expand into new industries. Our goal is to help enterprises stay ahead of identity fraud and account-related threats while maintaining a seamless experience for their workforce, third parties, and customers."

In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, Tringale will oversee global sales, alliances and partnerships, go‑to‑market strategy, customer success, and revenue operations. He will work closely with the executive team as the company expands its global footprint and deepens its partner and customer base in financial services, insurance, healthcare, travel and hospitality, state and local governments, and other sectors.

"Mark's extensive expertise in go-to-market strategy and execution, combined with his track record of scaling revenue in high-growth environments make him an ideal fit to help take ID Dataweb to the next level, from a growth standpoint," commented Dave Coxe, Co-founder and CEO, ID Dataweb. "His ability to build winning teams, unlock new market opportunities, and drive strategic partnerships will be instrumental in accelerating our momentum as safeguarding against identity-related threats becomes a top priority for all organizations."

