ID Dataweb Integrates with Microsoft Entra Verified ID to Strengthen Digital Identity Assurance

CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Dataweb, a recognized leader in identity threat detection and risk mitigation, today announced its integration with Microsoft Entra Verified ID, enabling organizations to validate user identities using secure, privacy-preserving digital credentials. The new integration strengthens protection against account takeover and identity fraud, while improving end user experience and streamlining secure access.

Decentralized identity (DCI) is an emerging model powered by the increasing use of identity wallets, including mobile driver's licenses, national ID cards, and digital passports. DCI gives individuals greater control over their personal information without relying on a central authority. The primary benefits of DCI include enhanced privacy, anonymity, and user autonomy. To maintain trust in digital interactions though, it is critical to make sure that organizations can trust both the credential and the person behind it.

"DCI credentials hold enormous promise, but only if they are issued to the right person," said Dave Coxe, Co-founder and CEO of ID Dataweb. "Our integration with Microsoft Entra Verified ID confirms identity verification happens at the most critical moment: before a credential is issued. This stops attackers in their tracks and builds trust and integrity across the entire credential lifecycle."

Microsoft Entra Verified ID provides a standards-based approach for issuing, presenting, and verifying decentralized, cryptographically secure credentials. With this integration, ID Dataweb layers identity proofing into the credential issuance process, confirming the integrity of identity verification from onboarding through ongoing reuse.

The integration enables organizations to:

Increase assurance and trust in digital interactions using verifiable, cryptographically secure identity credentials.

Streamline onboarding and account recovery through reusable identity verification, reducing cost and user effort.

Protect sensitive workflows such as privileged access requests, loyalty program enrollment, and contractor onboarding.

Advance Zero Trust initiatives by validating identity continuously—not just at authentication.

"This integration enables our clients to more confidently embrace decentralized identity solutions," commented Shawn Zanganeh, Field CTO at SDG, a long-time ID Dataweb partner. "Combining ID Dataweb's identity threat detection and risk mitigation capabilities with Microsoft Entra Verified ID enhances trust, simplifies access, and supports modern, secure digital experiences."

The integration is now available for all ID Dataweb customers. It can be implemented as part of new deployments or added to existing identity verification flows without requiring major infrastructure changes.

About ID Dataweb

ID Dataweb provides identity threat detection and risk mitigation solutions that establish cross-channel digital trust to safeguard against account takeover and other identity-related fraud. As organizations move toward 100% digital interactions with their users, they need to ensure that the digital person on the other end of the line is the physical person they expect, whether a customer, contractor, partner, or employee. ID Dataweb provides a frictionless yet highly secure process to establish digital trust with the user by verifying their identity to the highest level of assurance. For more information, visit iddataweb.com.

