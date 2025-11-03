ID Dataweb Names Brian Nimmo as Company's First Chief Strategy Officer

CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Dataweb, a recognized leader in identity threat detection and risk mitigation, today announced the appointment of Brian Nimmo as the company's first Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), effective immediately. Nimmo has been with ID Dataweb for more than nine years and previously served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

The addition of the Chief Strategy Officer role underscores ID Dataweb's commitment to long-term, sustainable growth and leadership within the identity security industry. In this new position, Nimmo will serve as an industry advocate, leveraging his extensive customer relationships to drive broader adoption of ID Dataweb's SaaS platform. He will also strengthen engagements with prospects and partners by leading strategic discussions to accelerate growth, while collaborating closely with the executive leadership team to align business objectives across sales, marketing, product development, and customer success.

"The creation of the Chief Strategy Officer role and Brian's appointment come at a pivotal time for ID Dataweb, as we continue to meet the growing demand for secure, privacy-preserving identity threat detection and risk mitigation," said Dave Coxe, Chief Executive Officer of ID Dataweb. "Brian has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and customer focus. This new role is a natural evolution of his contributions over the years, and I'm confident it will amplify both his impact and our continued investment in long-term growth and service excellence."

Nimmo brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in cybersecurity, identity, and technology strategy. Prior to joining ID Dataweb, he held senior executive positions at Great Lakes Investment Group, CosmosID, Prime Image, and other organizations, where he successfully led go-to-market transformations, operational scaling, and strategic alliances that delivered substantial market share and revenue growth.

"ID Dataweb has built a strong reputation for innovation and for delivering modern identity security solutions in a world defined by digital transformation, AI, and an ever-evolving threat landscape," said Brian Nimmo. "I'm excited to help our customers and partners stay ahead of identity fraud and account-related threats—while ensuring a seamless experience for their workforce, third parties, and end users."

About ID Dataweb

ID Dataweb provides identity threat detection and risk mitigation solutions that establish cross-channel digital trust to safeguard against account takeover and other identity-related fraud. As organizations move toward 100% digital interactions with their users, they need to ensure that the digital person on the other end of the line is the physical person they expect, whether a customer, contractor, partner, or employee. ID Dataweb provides a frictionless yet highly secure process to establish digital trust with the user by verifying their identity to the highest level of assurance. For more information, visit iddataweb.com.

