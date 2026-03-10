ID Dataweb Named Finalist in 2026 SC Media Trust Awards

Identity security innovator recognized in Best Identity Management Solution category

CENTREVILLE, Va., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Dataweb™, a leader in identity threat detection and risk mitigation, has been named a finalist in the 2026 SC Awards in the Best Identity Management Solution category. This recognition places the company among the top cybersecurity innovators delivering solutions that prevent identity fraud and secure digital interactions.

The SC Awards, presented annually by SC Media, the flagship information brand of CyberRisk Alliance, honor organizations and solutions demonstrating leadership, innovation, and measurable impact in defending the digital ecosystem. This year's awards received 497 submissions. Finalists were selected by a panel of industry experts through a rigorous evaluation process.

"Being named a finalist highlights the importance of identity-centric defenses in today's digital world," said Dave Coxe, co-founder and CEO of ID Dataweb. "Threat actors are growing more sophisticated. Organizations must verify that every login, transaction, and account opening involves a real person. Our solutions help enterprises protect revenue, reputation, and trust while enabling seamless digital experiences."

Winners of the 2026 SC Awards will be announced during the RSA Conference in San Francisco on March 24.

About ID Dataweb

ID Dataweb™ helps enterprises stay ahead of identity fraud and account-related threats with real-time detection and mitigation while maintaining a seamless experience for their workforce, third parties, and customers. The ID Dataweb SaaS platform combines adaptive identity verification methods, behavioral analytics, device and credential intelligence, and risk scoring. Backed by AI and expert insights, these capabilities proactively stop identity-based attacks, protect revenue, and strengthen compliance. Unlike static legacy identity tools, ID Dataweb delivers dynamic, multi-layered risk orchestration that adapts to evolving threats. Its low-code, cloud-native services deploy quickly, integrate seamlessly with existing IAM systems, and align with each customer's policies.

