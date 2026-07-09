ID Logistics Expands US Alcohol Logistics Capabilities with New Jersey Facility

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Logistics, a global leader in contract logistics, today announced the launch of a new wine and spirits distribution facility in New Jersey, further strengthening its capabilities in the alcohol logistics industry.

This new greenfield operation will provide specialized warehousing and distribution services supporting the growing demand for wine and spirits distribution across the eastern United States. As of early 2026, ID Logistics operates 56 sites, totaling 20 million square feet of space throughout the US.

From e-commerce to reverse logistics, transportation, and unmatched co-packing expertise, ID Logistics provides warehousing, distribution, and fulfillment for the world's most recognizable brands. Speed Speed

With operations serving alcohol customers on both coasts, the new facility reinforces ID Logistics' expanding role as a trusted logistics partner within the wine and spirits industry, a sector requiring highly specialized regulatory and operational expertise. The company has been serving customers in the complex alcohol, wine, and spirits industry since 1989.

"ID Logistics has continued to invest in the capabilities required to support the complex needs of the alcohol supply chain," said Blake Sauls, Chief Commercial Officer for ID Logistics US. "This new facility expands our ability to serve customers in this growing vertical while maintaining the high levels of compliance, efficiency, and service our customers expect."

About ID Logistics

ID Logistics, headed by Eric HÉMAR, is an international contract logistics Group with revenues of €3.7 billion in 2025. ID Logistics manages nearly 450 sites in 19 countries representing 10 million m² operated in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 55,000 employees. With a customer portfolio balanced between distribution, e-commerce, consumer goods, cosmetics and fashion, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Since its creation in 2001, the Group has developed a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects, and is now firmly committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris and are included in the SBF 120 index (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL).

SOURCE ID Logistics Warehousing, LLC