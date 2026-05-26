ID Logistics Strengthens Southeast Network Through Strategic Site Takeovers

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Logistics announced today the successful takeover and transition of three new operations in the Southeast, further expanding the company's footprint and reinforcing its expertise in transforming existing logistics operations into high-performing sites.

The new locations in Rome, Georgia; Ellijay, Georgia; and Greenwood, South Carolina support fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) supply chains through high-velocity cross-dock operations that improve product flow between manufacturing, distribution, and retail channels.

From e-commerce to reverse logistics, transportation, and unmatched co-packing expertise, ID Logistics provides warehousing, distribution, and fulfillment for the world's most recognizable brands. Speed Speed

More importantly, the additions reflect a growing area of strength for ID Logistics in the US: takeover-in-place transitions. Across industries, customers are increasingly turning to ID Logistics to improve service levels at existing operations and create long-term operational excellence without disrupting their business.

"Customers are looking for more than additional capacity. They are looking for partners who can step into complex operations, support people through change, and deliver measurable improvement," said Sherrie Miller, Chief Strategy Officer for ID Logistics US. "That ability to transition, stabilize, and improve operations has become one of the defining strengths of ID Logistics in the US."

The company has successfully executed multiple takeover transitions in recent years across the food & beverage, confectionery, consumer goods, and retail sectors, ranging from cross-dock operations to large, complex dedicated sites.

With these additions, ID Logistics now operates eight cross-dock facilities across the United States as part of a broader network of 56 sites totaling more than 20 million sq ft throughout the US. In the Southeast alone, ID Logistics operates 18 sites totaling more than five million sq ft, with capabilities spanning co-pack, omnichannel fulfillment, warehousing and distribution, transportation support, and value-added services for customers in the food & beverage, retail, and FMCG sectors.

About ID Logistics

ID Logistics, headed by Eric HÉMAR, is an international contract logistics Group with revenues of €3.7 billion in 2025. ID Logistics manages nearly 450 sites in 19 countries representing 10 million m² operated in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 55,000 employees. With a customer portfolio balanced between distribution, e-commerce, consumer goods, cosmetics and fashion, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Since its creation in 2001, the Group has developed a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects, and is now firmly committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris and are included in the SBF 120 index (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL).

SOURCE ID Logistics Warehousing, LLC