ID Logistics Signs Lease for First Virginia Facility, Expanding HazMat Logistics Capabilities

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Logistics, a global leader in contract logistics, today announced the signing of a lease for a new hazardous materials (HazMat) distribution facility in Henrico, Virginia. This new site marks the company's first operation in the Commonwealth and a significant expansion of its specialized logistics network.

The new greenfield site will support the storage and distribution of regulated retail and direct-to-consumer products, further strengthening ID Logistics' growing HazMat network. This new facility is expected to bring a significant number of new jobs to the region and support continued economic growth in the greater Richmond area.

The project represents ID Logistics' third HazMat-focused facility in the United States and reflects increasing demand for partners with the expertise to manage complex, regulated supply chains.

"With this new location, we are continuing to invest in the capabilities required to support highly regulated and complex supply chains," said Sherrie Miller, Chief Strategy Officer for ID Logistics US. "HazMat operations demand a deep understanding of the intricacies involved to ensure safety, compliance, and operational excellence every second of every day. Our ability to rapidly stand up large-scale, technologically advanced sites and partner closely with our customers to meet their evolving needs is what positions ID Logistics to support their growth in new markets like Virginia. Our team is looking forward to finding the very best local talent."

The Henrico site underscores ID Logistics' proven ability to execute large, complex startup operations, including those requiring specialized infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and the rapid onboarding of large employee populations.

With this new lease, ID Logistics US now operates 56 sites across 20 states, continuing its strong growth trajectory and expanding its footprint in key logistics markets nationwide.

About ID Logistics

ID Logistics, headed by Eric HÉMAR, is an international contract logistics Group with revenues of €3.7 billion in 2025. ID Logistics manages nearly 450 sites in 19 countries representing 10 million m² operated in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 55,000 employees. With a customer portfolio balanced between distribution, e-commerce, consumer goods, cosmetics and fashion, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Since its creation in 2001, the Group has developed a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects, and is now firmly committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris and are included in the SBF 120 index (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL).

SOURCE ID Logistics Warehousing, LLC