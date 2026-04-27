ID Logistics Recognized for Charitable Partnership with CHOP Out Hunger

SCRANTON, Pa., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CHOP Out Hunger(CHOP), a nonprofit dedicated to ending child hunger across Pennsylvania, has announced the naming of its Scranton warehouse "CHOP'ID" in recognition of its partnership with ID Logistics.

The naming honors the collaboration between the two organizations, with a plaque displayed at the site reading: "A partnership between CHOP Out Hunger and ID Logistics." The warehouse serves as a central hub for the organization's efforts to distribute food to children and families facing food insecurity through backpack programs, school pantries, pop-up pantries, and summer feeding initiatives.

CHOP manages and operates the warehouse through a dedicated staff and volunteer network, while ID Logistics provides transportation services at no cost, delivering donated food to CHOP branches.

The partnership began in 2025 and has continued to expand, with ID Logistics leveraging its existing transportation network to move food efficiently from donation points to distribution centers. Beginning in 2026, the program is expected to support 24 annual loads of donated food, representing approximately $20,000 in transportation value contributed each year.

ID Logistics' transportation services are powered by a nationwide network offering dedicated capacity, real-time visibility, and high service reliability, enabling the company to integrate community support initiatives seamlessly into its operations without disruption.

"One of our corporate values is 'Community,' and this partnership is incredibly meaningful to our team because it allows us to live that value out, truly, by doing what we do every day to make a real impact in our communities," said Larry Catanzaro, Vice President of Transportation, ID Logistics US. "By leveraging our network and capacity, we're able to help ensure that food reaches children who need it most. It's an honor to support CHOP and be part of a mission that delivers such a direct and lasting difference."

"We're truly grateful for our partnership with ID Logistics, which has made it possible for us to source the food we need to feed thousands of children across Pennsylvania, said Dani Ruhf, Founder and CEO of CHOP Out Hunger. "Quite honestly, I'm not sure how we would navigate these increasingly difficult times, especially as costs rise and the need continues to grow, without their support. We're incredibly thankful for ID Logistics, and naming 'CHOP'ID' is one small way to recognize the impact they're making every single day."

The naming of the CHOP'ID warehouse reflects a shared commitment to addressing food insecurity through collaboration, innovation, and community engagement. By combining CHOP's grassroots distribution model with ID Logistics' transportation expertise, the partnership demonstrates how logistics capabilities can be applied to create meaningful social impact.

As the program continues to grow, both organizations remain focused on expanding their reach and ensuring that more children across Pennsylvania have consistent access to nutritious food.

About ID Logistics

ID Logistics, headed by Eric HÉMAR, is an international contract logistics Group with revenues of €3.7 billion in 2025. ID Logistics manages nearly 450 sites in 19 countries representing 10 million m² operated in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 55,000 employees. With a customer portfolio balanced between distribution, e-commerce, consumer goods, cosmetics and fashion, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Since its creation in 2001, the Group has developed a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects, and is now firmly committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris and are included in the SBF 120 index (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL).

About CHOP Out Hunger

CHOP Out Hunger is a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating childhood hunger by providing consistent, reliable access to food for children and families in need. Through innovative, school-centered programs, including the Weekend Backpack Program, In-School Pantries, and Pop-Up Pantries. CHOP Out Hunger currently serves thousands of children each week across Pennsylvania.

CHOP Out Hunger works in partnership with schools, community organizations, and corporate partners to remove barriers to food access by meeting children where they are, and ensuring they have the nourishment they need to learn, grow, and thrive. The organization relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, and advocates to sustain and expand its impact, distributing millions of pounds of food annually. CHOP Out Hunger believes that no child should have to face hunger. By mobilizing communities and leveraging strategic partnerships, the organization is building a stronger, healthier future.

SOURCE ID Logistics Warehousing, LLC