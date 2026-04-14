ID Logistics US and Nutrabolt® Announce Expansion of Strategic Partnership with New Wisconsin Site and Enhanced Utah Operations

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Logistics US, a global leader in contract logistics, and Nutrabolt, the force behind powerhouse performance brands like C4®, XTEND®, and Cellucor®, today announced the expansion of their long-term strategic relationship. This expansion includes the opening of a new distribution hub in Wisconsin and the scaling of existing operations in Salt Lake City to meet surging consumer demand.

Under the new agreement, ID Logistics will launch a 375,000-square-foot facility near Milwaukee, WI, designed to provide high-velocity warehousing, distribution, and specialized "retail-ready" co-packing services. Simultaneously, the companies are increasing the footprint of their Salt Lake City, UT operation, which serves as a critical link to Nutrabolt's nearby co-manufacturing plant through integrated shuttle movements and end-to-end supply chain support. This site marks ID Logistics' 55th site in the US. As of Q1 2026, ID Logistics operates nearly 20 million square feet of space across 19 states within the US.

As of Q1 2026, ID Logistics operates nearly 20 million square feet of space across 19 states within the US. Post this

"Nutrabolt has been a valued partner for more than a decade, and we are proud to continue growing together," said Aaron Towns, Vice President of Business Development at ID Logistics US. "Over the years we have built a strong relationship based on trust, collaboration, and operational excellence. This expansion reflects the strength of that partnership, and we look forward to continuing to exceed expectations and seeing what the future holds as we support Nutrabolt's continued growth."

"ID Logistics has been a vital partner for us over the past decade," added Tom Mallory, SVP of Global Logistics at Nutrabolt. "Our needs and product profile have evolved rapidly as we've scaled, and the ID Logistics team has provided the scalable solutions and strategic positioning necessary to ensure our products reach athletes and fitness enthusiasts everywhere without delay."

The partnership, which began in 2015, has intentionally evolved to support Nutrabolt's trajectory as one of the fastest-growing health and wellness companies in the U.S. This latest move ensures a more resilient and agile network capable of fueling the bold flavors and innovation-first products that C4 fans expect.

About ID Logistics

ID Logistics, headed by Eric HÉMAR, is an international contract logistics Group with revenues of €3.7 billion in 2025. ID Logistics manages nearly 450 sites in 19 countries representing 10 million m² operated in Europe, America, Asia, and Africa, with 50,000 employees.

With a customer portfolio balanced between distribution, e-commerce, consumer goods, cosmetics, and fashion, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Since its creation in 2001, the Group has developed a strong social and environmental approach and is firmly committed to an ambitious CSR policy.

ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris and are included in the SBF 120 index (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL).

About Nutrabolt:

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market-leading, performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition categories under four consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (America's #1 BCAA brand), Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002), and Bloom® (a leading wellness brand offering approachable, high-quality supplements and functional beverages for everyday consumers).

Since its founding over 20 years ago, Nutrabolt's mission has been to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts—while empowering a broader community of consumers around the world who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio is distributed in more than 125 countries and available through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other leading online marketplaces, as well as top U.S. retailers including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and The Vitamin Shoppe.

For more information, please visit nutrabolt.com and follow @C4Energy, @Cellucor, @Xtend, and @Bloomsupps on social media.

SOURCE ID Logistics Warehousing, LLC