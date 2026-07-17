ID Logistics US Debuts at No. 17 on Armstrong & Associates' Top North American Warehousing 3PL Rankings

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Logistics, a global leader in contract logistics, today announced it has debuted at No. 17 on Armstrong & Associates' annual ranking of the Top 25 North American Warehousing 3PLs, recognizing the company's rapidly expanding logistics footprint across the United States and Canada.

From e-commerce to reverse logistics, transportation, and unmatched co-packing expertise, ID Logistics provides warehousing, distribution, and fulfillment for the world's most recognizable brands. Speed Speed Armstrong & Associates Top 25 North American Warehousing 3PL Award

The annual ranking is based on the total warehouse space third-party logistics providers operate on behalf of customers across North America. ID Logistics earned the No. 17 position with 19.6 million square feet of managed warehouse space in 2025, supporting customers across the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), food and beverage, wine and spirits, retail, e-commerce, fashion and apparel, and temperature-controlled logistics sectors.

This distinction comes as part of ID Logistics' continued growth that the company has experienced in the United States since the Group's acquisition of Kane Logistics in 2022, as well as the opening of operations in Canada. This is the first year since the acquisition that ID Logistics US has responded to Armstrong's survey.

"This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our team members across North America," said Stan Schrader, CEO, ID Logistics US, "Over the past several years we've significantly expanded our network and capabilities while remaining focused on delivering innovative, scalable, and sustainable solutions that help our customers grow."

ID Logistics continues to grow, expanding operations into South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky. In addition to warehousing and distribution, ID Logistics has become a key player in third-party co-packing for its US-based customers as well.

About ID Logistics

ID Logistics, headed by Eric HÉMAR, is an international contract logistics Group with revenues of €3.7 billion in 2025. ID Logistics manages nearly 450 sites in 19 countries representing 10 million m² operated in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 55,000 employees. With a customer portfolio balanced between distribution, e-commerce, consumer goods, cosmetics and fashion, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Since its creation in 2001, the Group has developed a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects, and is now firmly committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris and are included in the SBF 120 index (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL).

SOURCE ID Logistics Warehousing, LLC