ID Privacy Launches First Context Graph for AI Agents in Automotive Retail

A self-healing, purpose-built knowledge layer that collects, connects, and corrects real-time consumer signals, and gives AI agents the compounding intelligence needed to reason, decide, and respond to every customer with deeply personalized context.

PRODUCTION TRACTION AT SCALE

~1M Completed AI Interactions | 130K+ Appointments Booked | 100K+ After-Hours Calls Handled | ~200 Active Dealer Rooftops | 3 OEM Certifications

Automotive retailers, OEM partners, and media can request a live demo at idprivacy.ai.

CAPE CORAL-FORT MYERS, Fla., Apr. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Privacy, Inc. (headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida) announced on April 8, 2026 the launch of a new AI platform for automotive retail: the Self-Healing Agentic Intelligence Graph, an AI system that continuously updates customer data and automates dealer communications. In 14 months of live production across nearly 200 dealer rooftops, the platform has completed close to one million AI interactions, handled more than 100,000 after-hours calls without human involvement, and booked more than 130,000 confirmed appointments automatically.

The AI platform automotive has been waiting for. Live across 150+ dealers. Certified by Nissan, Infiniti, Mitsubishi. Post this ID Privacy's Self-Healing Context Graph for automotive retail: a first look at how AI agents collected, connected, and corrected real-time consumer signals to book 130,000+ appointments autonomously across hundreds of dealer rooftops. Speed Speed

Learn more at www.idprivacy.ai.

Unlike fragmented point solutions or bolt-on AI tools, ID Privacy AI is a complete, purpose-built platform that lets dealers build, deploy, and manage AI agents across voice, SMS, email, and chat, all connected to a single shared data layer.

The result is a system that responds and acts like an experienced human agent - at unlimited scale, across every channel, simultaneously.

Already live across nearly 200 dealer rooftops with nearly one million completed AI interactions, and certified by Nissan, Infiniti, and Mitsubishi, ID Privacy AI is not a pilot. It is the leading AI platform for automotive retail.

The Intelligence Gap in Automotive Retail

Automotive retailers today operate across dozens of disconnected systems (CRMs, inventory tools, service schedulers, marketing platforms) each generating customer signals that never add up to useful information. Industry data shows that 43% of dealership leads are mishandled, including missed calls, delayed follow-up, and unlogged actions.

At the same time, nearly 37% of leads are lost due to missed follow-up and CRM gaps, with 23.5% never receiving timely response. More broadly, 81% of dealerships report losing customer conversations due to disconnected systems.

According to Cox Automotive's 2025 Dealership Intelligence Report, 33% of inbound dealer calls go unanswered even during business hours. After hours, that number approaches 100%. Customers calling at peak buying intent, reaching voicemail, and calling a competitor next. The result is lost revenue at every stage of the customer journey.

Despite more than 90% of dealers viewing AI as critical to their future, only 28% believe their data is actually being used well. ID Privacy AI was built to close that gap, not by adding another tool, but by replacing the disconnected tool stack with a single connected platform.

Introducing the Self-Healing Agentic Intelligence Graph

At the core of the platform is the Self-Healing Agentic Intelligence Graph —an AI system that automatically collects, connects, and corrects customer data across every dealership touchpoint in real time, built specifically for AI-powered decision-making in automotive retail.

It is not a static database or a basic customer profile. It is a dynamic, continuously updated map of every customer relationship, validated against billions of behavioral signals and updated in real time.

The graph is "self-healing": when data conflicts, goes stale, or develops gaps, the platform automatically resolves inconsistencies, fills in information from external sources, and confirms customer identity without any human intervention.

WHAT THE GRAPH CONNECTS

Every inbound and outbound call, SMS, and email, transcribed and mapped to the customer in real time

Website behavior: page views, inventory browsing, time-on-vehicle, and conversion signals

200M+ validated U.S. household data points including demographics, lifestyle, and financial indicators

Verified third-party signals from billions of consumer data points

Cross-channel activity including chat history, retargeting events, and digital ad engagement

Customer behavior profiles and purchase stage tracking

OEM inventory, pricing, and incentive data synchronized in real time

CRM, DMS, and service history enrichment via automatic two-way sync

Understanding Customers at a Deeper Level

The platform goes beyond transactional AI by embedding behavioral consumer profiles directly into how agents make decisions, allowing them to understand not just what a customer wants today, but who they are and where they are likely heading.

When a voice agent takes an inbound call, it checks the customer's full history, factors in household context and recent browsing activity, and responds with a communication style calibrated to that specific person.

Traditional AI agents treat every interaction in isolation. ID Privacy AI's Decision Engine (Agentic Presets - the system that determines when, how, and through which channel AI engages each customer) enables AI to respond based on the customer's full history.

EXAMPLE IN ACTION

The graph captures a call from a customer whose conversation signals indicate she's a mother picking up children from soccer practice. When she later visits the dealer's website browsing minivans and three-row SUVs, the agent recognizes a family buyer, surfacing vehicles with the highest household fit, emphasizing safety ratings and cargo capacity, and reaching out in a tone calibrated to her preferences and life stage.

The Only End-to-End AI Platform for Automotive Retail

ID Privacy AI is the only platform in automotive retail providing true end-to-end AI infrastructure: from agent building and number setup to content library management, voice model selection, fine-tuning, and closed-loop execution. No third-party integrators. No add-on tool dependencies. Every layer is proprietary, proven in production, and governed by the intelligence graph.

FIVE NATIVE INFRASTRUCTURE LAYERS

Layer 1: The Graph, the living data layer that serves as the single source of truth for every AI decision and action.

Layer 2: AI Decision Engine (Agentic Presets), the decision-making layer governing how agents plan, prioritize, delegate, and act across multi-step workflows.

Layer 3: Real-time Knowledge Delivery, delivers real-time inventory, incentives, and policy context to agents at the moment they need it.

Layer 4: Cross-Channel Signal Tracking, voice, SMS, email, chat, and web signals processed as unified inputs. Context follows the customer across every channel.

Layer 5: Automated Execution and Record-Keeping, agents complete the work: scheduling appointments, updating CRM/DMS records, triggering follow-ups, and refreshing marketing audiences automatically.

Advanced Capabilities Unlocked by the Intelligence Graph

Purchase Timing Intelligence: AI understands where a customer has been and where they're heading, enabling outreach at precisely the right moment.

Seamless Cross-Channel Memory: a customer who calls Monday, browses Tuesday, and receives an SMS Wednesday is recognized as the same person. Context is never lost.

Proactive Service Outreach: the platform maps vehicle ownership, service intervals, and warranty timelines to surface proactive service opportunities before customers go elsewhere.

Competitive Awareness: when a customer shows signs of cross-shopping, AI receives automated context with comparative product data and alerts to escalate outreach.

Automatic Marketing Updates: intelligence from the platform flows to connected marketing tools as real-time audience signals, re-engaging cold prospects with updated data.

Continuous Agent Improvement: every completed interaction makes the AI smarter. The platform improves continuously from real production data without manual retraining cycles.

"The data gap in automotive retail isn't a storage problem. It's an orchestration problem. When every customer signal feeds a shared intelligence layer in real time, AI stops being a tool and starts being your best team member."

— Albert Thompson, CEO and Co-Founder, ID Privacy AI

A Data Advantage Built in Production

The AI landscape is crowded with add-on tools and short-term fixes. What separates a platform proven in production from experimentation is it's own technology, deep industry data, and real world scale.

ID Privacy AI has all three: earned over 14 months of live deployment across nearly 200 dealer rooftops and nearly one million real engagements.

Existing dealer accounts consistently expand to additional rooftops within the same dealer group, reflecting strong platform retention and growing data value rather than dependence on new customers.

WHY THIS IS DIFFICULT TO REPLICATE

14 months of live production data creates a data advantage no competitor can replicate quickly

OEM certifications from Nissan, Infiniti, and Mitsubishi represent multi-year operational barriers (with two additional certifications currently in progress)

The platform compounds with every engagement: the longer it runs, the more accurate it becomes

85% gross margins reflect software-level margins, not service-business margins

Founding team from Meta, OpenAI, and UC Davis LLM AI research brings the depth required to sustain this platform

Positioned at the Intersection of Two Growing Markets

The launch comes as two markets accelerate toward convergence: AI infrastructure, projected to grow from $7.6 billion today to as much as $236 billion by 2034 (Grand View Research, 2025), and automotive AI retail, projected to exceed $50 billion over the same period (McKinsey, 2025).

Gartner now projects that 40% of enterprise applications will embed task-specific AI agents by year-end 2026.

The defining question is no longer whether to deploy agents — but whether the underlying data foundation is strong enough for AI to be genuinely useful. As Bain & Company's 2026 research on AI platform architecture concludes, when model intelligence becomes commodity, enterprise value migrates to the orchestration layer and the proprietary data built around it. ID Privacy AI's answer is already running in production.

"Who wins won't be determined by who has the best AI model. It will be determined by who built the intelligence infrastructure behind it. We built ours. It's running now."

— Albert Thompson, CEO and Co-Founder, ID Privacy AI

Availability

The ID Privacy AI Automotive Intelligence Operating System, including the Self-Healing Agentic Intelligence Graph, is available now for automotive retailers, dealer groups, and OEM partners. The platform deploys across existing technology stacks with no rip-and-replace migration required.

To request a live demonstration or briefing, contact [email protected] or visit www.idprivacy.ai.

ID Privacy AI is the Automotive Intelligence Operating System, an end-to-end AI platform built for automotive retail. Its proprietary AI Decision Engine (Agentic Presets) and Self-Healing Agentic Intelligence Graph enable dealers, dealer groups, and OEM partners to build, deploy, and continuously improve AI agents across every customer channel from a single unified platform.

The platform connects more than 200 million U.S. household signals, real-time behavioral intent, consumer behavior profiles, and cross-channel identity data into a continuously updated intelligence layer.

Results to date: nearly 200 active dealer rooftops, close to one million completed AI interactions, 130,000+ confirmed appointments booked, 100,000+ after-hours calls handled automatically, and OEM certifications from Nissan, Infiniti, and Mitsubishi. Founded by a team from Meta, OpenAI, and UC Davis LLM research. Headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

CONTACT:

Albert Thompson

CEO and Founder ID Privacy

AI[email protected]

[email protected] | www.idprivacy.ai

SOURCE ID Privacy, Inc.