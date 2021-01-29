Idaho Educators, Students Join Virtual Celebration as Governor Little Proclaims Jan. 24-Jan. 30 "Idaho School Choice Week"

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Brad Little's recognition of Jan. 24-Jan. 30 as Idaho School Choice Week marks the seventh time in ten years that the state's governor has proclaimed the Week. Around the country, National School Choice Week raises awareness about opportunity in education, encouraging families to celebrate their school options and be actively involved in their children's education.

Gov. Little is the 26th governor to proclaim the week, joining hundreds of local, state, and national leaders. This year, National School Choice Week takes place virtually, and Idaho schools, families, and organizations are celebrating with more than 200 virtual or socially-distanced events or activities.

Schools of every type – traditional public, public magnet, public charter, private, online, and homeschool – will be participating in the week nationwide. The Week's activities aim to spark conversations about the educational opportunities parents have, or want to have, for their children.

"School Choice Week is a one-of-a-kind time to celebrate education and learn about the diverse school options families can choose from," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are grateful for Gov. Little's proclamation and hope that this year's festivities allow all Idaho families to find, or celebrate, the best learning environment for them."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

