Idaho students and educators take part in School Choice Week activities

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in Idaho and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Gem State, more than 250 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events, including a rally at the state's capitol.

Learning choices for Idaho students include traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet programs, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Idaho at: schoolchoiceweek.com/idaho

"As options continue to expand in the Gem State, our goal is to make sure that parents have timely, accurate, and jargon-free information so that they understand the choices available to them and feel confident in navigating those choices," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

"The most exciting thing about school choice in Idaho this year is that public education has never been more flexible," said China Gum, Event Lead at the Coalition for Idaho Charter School Families. "Parents can find the right fit within tuition-free public options—whether that's a charter, a magnet, a virtual program, or a career technical school."

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

