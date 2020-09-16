Idaho's Invisalign® Elite Provider, Dr. Craig R. Smith, Becomes First Heartland Dental Supported Practice in the State

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental today announced the affiliation of its first supported dental practice in Idaho. Craig R. Smith, DDS, of A Reason to Smile in Boise, joins over 1,700 dentists in more than 1,000 practices, who also benefit from the support of Heartland Dental. With this addition, Heartland Dental now provides support to dental offices in 38 states across the country.

"We're thrilled to expand our support into Idaho, enabling doctors in the state to benefit from our non-clinical services," said Patrick Bauer, Heartland Dental President and CEO. "Dr. Smith is a highly respected clinician providing a wide array of preventative and advanced dental services, and we are proud to offer him administrative support as he continues to build upon his success."

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization and provides assistance with human resources, marketing, IT, supplies, insurance credentialing, accounting and other administrative support so that dentists and their teams can focus on delivering high-quality clinical care and experiences to their patients. In addition, Heartland Dental provides supported doctors and team access to an abundance of continuing education opportunities and leadership development.

Dr. Smith's is recognized as the first Invisalign Elite Provider for the entire state of Idaho, and is among the top 5% of Invisalign practitioners in North America. His dental services also include preventative care and implants as well as cosmetic, restoration and sedation dentistry.

"I am grateful for my practice to benefit from Heartland Dental's support and am thrilled to be their first supported dental practice in Idaho," said Dr. Smith. "With Heartland's non-clinical administrative services, my team and I can solely focus on providing comprehensive oral care to our patients and serving our community as we have for nearly 30 years."

Dr. Smith is a member of the American Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, Academy of LDS Dentists, Academy of Computerized Dentistry of North America, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, Western Society of Periodontology, and the Dental Organization for Conscious Sedation.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental was founded in 1997 by Rick Workman, DMD. Today, the Effingham, IL-based company is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services to over 1,000 dental offices across 38 states. Heartland Dental supports dentists as they deliver high quality care across a spectrum of dental services, and is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit the company online at heartland.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Christy Hakman, Company Communications

(217) 821-5287 or [email protected]

SOURCE Heartland Dental

Related Links

https://heartland.com/

