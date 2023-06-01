IDB Invest Expands its Presence in the Euro Market with a 7-year Benchmark Bond

News provided by

IDB Invest

01 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDB Invest, the IDB Group's private sector institution rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, raised EUR500 million through a 7-year, fixed-rate benchmark bond. This is IDB Invest's second euro-denominated bond and its longest benchmark bond to date.

The seven-year bond pays an annual coupon of 3.125% and is priced at mid-swaps plus 21 basis points, equivalent to 97.3 basis points over the yield of the February 2030 German government bond. Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, HSBC and TD Securities acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.

Continue Reading
With over EUR1 billion demand, investors welcomed IDB Invest’s second issue in the Euro market as the issuer extends its benchmark maturities to seven years
With over EUR1 billion demand, investors welcomed IDB Invest’s second issue in the Euro market as the issuer extends its benchmark maturities to seven years

Demand for the transaction was strong, with over 40 investors putting in orders for over EUR1 billion (including EUR75 million joint lead manager interest). Banks and central banks/official institutions took most allocations (49% and 33% respectively); the remainder to asset managers (11%), insurance/pension funds (6%) and other investors (1%). Investor demand was well-diversified in geography, with participation split between Germany/Austria/Switzerland (25%), the UK/Ireland (24%), Benelux (14%), Other Europe/MEA (11%), Asia (10%), Italy (9%), the Nordics (6%) and France (2%).

IDB Invest is committed to delivering opportunities to invest in sustainable development in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Investor Distribution

Distribution by Geography

%

Distribution by Investor Type

%

Germany/Austria/Switzerland

25 %

Banks

49 %

UK/Ireland

24 %

Central Banks / Official Institutions

33 %

Benelux

14 %

Asset Managers

11 %

Other Europe / MEA

11 %

Insurance / Pension Funds

6 %

Asia

10 %

Other

1 %

Italy

9 %

Nordics

6 %

France

2 %

Transaction Summary


Issuer:

Inter-American Investment Corporation (IDB Invest)

Issuer rating:

Aa1/AA+/AAA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) (all three with a stable outlook)

Format:

Global Debt Program

Amount:

EUR 500 million

Settlement date:

June 7, 2023

Coupon:

3.125% p.a.

Maturity date:

June 7, 2030

Issue price:

99.820 %

Issue yield:

3.154 %

Listing:

London Stock Exchange

Clearing systems:

Euroclear and Clearstream

Joint lead managers:

Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, HSBC and TD Securities

About IDB Invest

IDB Invest, a member of the IDB Group, is a multilateral development bank committed to promoting the economic development of its member countries in Latin America and the Caribbean through the private sector. IDB Invest finances companies and projects to achieve financial results and maximize sustainable development in the region. With a portfolio of $15.3 billion in asset management and 375 clients in 25 countries, IDB Invest provides innovative financial solutions and advisory that meet the needs of its clients in a variety of industries.

Press contact: Ana Escudero [email protected]

SOURCE IDB Invest

Also from this source

IDB Invest Expands its Presence in the Euro Market with a 7-year Benchmark Bond

Le Royaume-Uni, dernier pays membre d'IDB Invest

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.