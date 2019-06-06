IDB Invest's Sustainability Week will convene more than 300 private sector leaders in Latin America and the Caribbean

Sustainability Week will feature more than 300 leading executives and specialists from the region. IDB Invest CEO James P. Scriven will open the event sharing the latest trends on how the private sector is driving development impact and contributing to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Since its inception, IDB Invest's Sustainability Week has positioned itself in Latin America and the Caribbean as a business forum to share best practices and develop networks in key sectors, such as infrastructure, financial institutions, tourism, capital markets and corporate governance.

A press briefing is scheduled for Monday, June 24 at 11:00 AM at JW Marriott Hotel in Panama. Online registration is available here.

For more information about the event, visit www.idbinvest.org/SW2019.

About IDB Invest

IDB Invest, a member of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Group, is a multilateral development bank committed to promoting the economic development of its member countries in Latin America and the Caribbean through the private sector. IDB Invest finances sustainable enterprises and projects to achieve financial results that maximize economic, social and environmental development for the region. With a portfolio of assets of $12.1 billion under management and 329 clients in 21 countries, IDB Invest works across sectors to provide innovative financial solutions and advisory services that meet the needs of its clients.

SOURCE Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Group

Related Links

http://www.iadb.org

