IDBS Wins Best Biologics Digitalisation: Software Innovation Award, at the 2026 Asia Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards

WOKING, United Kingdom, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDBS, a leading provider of cloud software for biopharma companies and a Danaher company, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Best Biologics Digitalisation: Software Innovation Award, at the Asia Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards (ABEA) 2026. This prestigious recognition highlights IDBS' outstanding contributions to enabling digital transformation and advancing biopharma excellence in the Asia-Pacific region.

As part of the ABEA's Biologics Digitalisation award categories, which recognize technologies transforming biologics development, the honor reflects the increasing focus on digital tools that enhance process efficiency, data quality and scientific advancement.

"This award is a tremendous honor for IDBS and a testament to the groundbreaking work our teams deliver globally," said Pietro Forgione, General Manager at IDBS. "Biologics development is evolving rapidly, and our mission is to help organizations simplify complexity, accelerate scientific outcomes, and ensure the highest standards of quality and data integrity. Recognition from the biopharma community in the Asia‑Pacific region reinforces the value our technology delivers to biopharma organizations worldwide."

The awards ceremony took place on March 11th at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore, alongside IMAPAC's Biologics World Asia conference, which attracts around 1,300 industry leaders from across the region.

About IDBS

IDBS helps biopharma organizations unlock the potential of AI/ML to improve the lives of patients. As a trusted long-term partner to 80% of the top 20 global biopharma companies1, IDBS delivers powerful cloud software and services specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of the biopharma sector.

IDBS, a Danaher company, leverages 35 years of scientific informatics expertise to help organizations design, execute and orchestrate processes, manage, contextualize and structure data and gain valuable insights throughout the product lifecycle, from R&D through manufacturing. Known for its signature IDBS E-WorkBook software, IDBS has extended its flexible, scalable solutions to the IDBS Polar and PIMS cloud platforms to help scientists make smarter decisions with assured confidence in both GxP and non-GxP environments.

About Danaher

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Our businesses partner closely with customers to solve many of the most important health challenges impacting patients around the world. Danaher's advanced science and technology - and proven ability to innovate - help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Focused on scientific excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, our approximately 63,000 associates worldwide help ensure that Danaher is improving quality of life for billions of people today, while setting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

