IDBS honored at Asia Pacific Biologics CMO Excellence Awards 2024

WOKING, England, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDBS, a provider of cloud software for BioPharma companies, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the Best Biologics Digitalization Award: Data Analytics for Quality Processes at the prestigious Asia Pacific Biologics CMO Excellence Awards (APBCEA) 2024. This esteemed accolade, determined by the votes of over 10,000 professionals from the biologics, cell and gene therapy, and vaccine sectors across the Asia-Pacific region, highlights IDBS' outstanding contribution to digital transformation in the life sciences industry.

The Biologics Digitalization & AI World section of the Asia Pacific Biologics CMO Excellence Awards seeks to recognize the pivotal role of digitalization and artificial intelligence in revolutionizing the biologics landscape. Learn more about the awards here.

This award recognizes IDBS' pioneering efforts in leveraging innovative data analytics to enhance quality processes in biologics manufacturing. It stands as a testament to our long-standing commitment to excellence and innovation within the BioPharma industry.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this award," said Pietro Forgione, General Manager of IDBS. "This recognition from our peers in the industry underscores the hard work and dedication of our team in pushing the boundaries of digitalization in biologics. We remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive quality and efficiency for our clients."

The awards ceremony took place on September 10th at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, in conjunction with the 3rd Biologics Contract Manufacturing Asia 2024 and the 8th Cell & Gene Therapy World Asia 2024. This prestigious event brought together over 300 industry leaders and pioneers to celebrate significant achievements in the BioPharma sector.

About IDBS

IDBS helps BioPharmaceutical organizations accelerate the discovery, development and manufacturing of the next generation of life-changing therapies that advance human health worldwide. From the lab through manufacturing, IDBS leverages its 30+ years of experience working with a diverse list of customers – including 80% of Top 20 BioPharma companies¹ – and deep expertise in scientific informatics and process data management to tackle today's most complex challenges.

Known for its signature IDBS E-WorkBook product, IDBS has extended solutions across the entire value chain for BioPharma Lifecycle Management (BPLM). Built on analytics-centric and cloud technology, IDBS Polar and PIMS platforms leverage a digital data backbone to drive faster and smarter decisions in drug development and manufacturing across the supply chain.

¹ Rank measured by Market Cap, Q1 2024.

About IMAPAC

IMAPAC is a leading event management company specializing in the biopharmaceutical industry. With over 12 years of experience, IMAPAC has successfully organized more than 50 industry events, attracting over 15,000 participants from around the world. IMAPAC's events are renowned for their high-quality content, prestigious speakers, and networking opportunities.

