IDC MarketScape Names Gong a Leader in Worldwide Revenue Intelligence Platforms 2024 Vendor Assessment

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the Revenue Intelligence leader, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Revenue Intelligence Platforms 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52317324, June 2024).

According to the report, "Revenue intelligence platforms have emerged as indispensable tools in the modern sales process, revolutionizing how organizations understand and optimize their revenue-generation strategies." The report highlights Gong's "progressive technology [and] attentive support," along with its "ambitious product vision." The report also states, "Gong's commitment to customer success is evident through its personalized support teams, who are regarded as true partners, deeply understanding the unique needs of each client."

"Revenue intelligence has emerged as a critical driver of revenue success. Driven in large part by AI technology, we see this as a key area where AI is delivering true, measurable value to organizations," said Michelle Morgan, Research Manager, Sales Force Productivity and Performance at IDC. "Gong's vision for its product's future is as clear as it is ambitious, underpinned by distinct R&D objectives. The company demonstrates dedication to refining its product continuously, aligning with its customers' evolving needs. For this reason, we see it as a leader in this category."

Gong helps more than 4,000 revenue teams around the world boost productivity, increase revenue predictability, and drive efficient growth by bringing powerful customer insights to critical revenue workflows. With insights derived from more than three billion customer interactions and proprietary AI models purpose-built for revenue teams, the Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform helps enterprises evolve their go-to-market strategies for optimal outcomes.

"Since Gong was founded in 2015, we have seen revenue intelligence transform how sales teams work and optimize workflows to accelerate growth," said Eilon Reshef, co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Gong. "We believe the IDC MarketScape's recognition of the category is a testament to the power of data and AI to deliver meaningful insights to help modern revenue teams increase productivity, build pipeline, and drive more revenue."

Most recently, Gong was recognized by Forrester as the leader in The Forrester Wave™: Conversation Intelligence, B2B Sales, Q4 2023.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Gong

Gong transforms revenue organizations by harnessing customer interactions to increase business efficiency, improve decision-making and accelerate revenue growth. The Revenue Intelligence Platform uses proprietary artificial intelligence technology to enable teams to capture, understand and act on all customer interactions in a single, integrated platform. Thousands of companies around the world rely on Gong to support their go-to-market strategies and grow revenue efficiently. For more information, visit www.gong.io .

