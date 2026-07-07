IDCA Launches AI Factory Specialist (AIFS)® Certification to Advance Global AI Infrastructure Expertise

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Data Center Authority (IDCA) today announced the launch of the AI Factory Specialist (AIFS)® certification, a new professional education program developed to address the rapidly growing demand for expertise in Artificial Intelligence infrastructure and AI Factory development.

IDCA AIFS Course Description

"Being the most credible name in the data center industry when it comes to standards, education and certification, it was necessary for us to release the much-needed course and address the needs of our growing market," said Lizabeth Hood, Global Head of Education and Membership at IDCA.

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to reshape industries and accelerate the growth of Digital Economies worldwide, organizations are facing an increasing need for professionals capable of planning, designing, operating, and optimizing the infrastructure that powers AI. The AI Factory Specialist (AIFS)® certification has been developed to provide comprehensive knowledge of the technologies, engineering principles, and operational methodologies required to support modern AI environments.

Unlike traditional AI education programs that focus primarily on algorithms and software development, or traditional data center courses that focus on legacy systems, the AIFS® focuses on the physical and digital infrastructure required to enable AI deployments at scale. The certification is designed for infrastructure engineers, data center technicians, industry professionals, AI infrastructure architects, consultants, technology executives, operators, investors, and government stakeholders seeking a structured understanding of AI-ready infrastructure and its role in enabling sustainable Digital Economies.

"Artificial Intelligence has become the defining technology of this generation, yet its success ultimately depends on the infrastructure supporting it," said Mehdi Paryavi, Chairman and CEO of IDCA. "AI Factories represent the next evolution of digital infrastructure, requiring new ways of designing, planning, and maintain data centers with complex approaches to engineering, operations, sustainability, and workforce development."

Gordon Gillerman, Chairman of IDCA Technical Standards Committee, stated, "The introduction of AIFS® reflects IDCA's consistent edge over the advents that shape our industry and our continued commitment to advancing global standards, professional education, and workforce development across the digital infrastructure industry."

The program combines technical instruction, industry best practices, real-world case studies, and practical methodologies to equip professionals with the expertise necessary to support AI deployments ranging from enterprise environments to hyperscale AI Factories.



The AI Factory Specialist (AIFS)® certification is now available through IDCA's global network of training partners and authorized education outlets, with both virtual and instructor-led classroom delivery options.

To learn more or register for AI Factory Specialist (AIFS)®, interested parties can visit: https://www.idc-a.org/data-center-training/ai-factory-specialist

About IDCA

International Data Center Authority (IDCA) is the global independent Digital Economy think tank that works with nations to create AI policies, Digital Hubs, and Digital Economies through the standardization of the approach, selection, design, feasibility, operation, and various processes and methodologies of digital infrastructure and related processes and systems. IDCA is represented in more than 40 countries and is active globally in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Contact: Roger Strukhoff, [email protected], 1 (815) 757-7545

SOURCE IDCA