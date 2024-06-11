IDEA Insurance Agency Joins Integrity to Increase Insurance Accessibility in Underserved Communities

"Integrity attracts hardworking agencies that reflect our core values — and IDEA Insurance Agency is an amazing example of committed leaders showing persistence and resilience in achieving the American Dream," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Jorge and Maria share our vision of making insurance easier and more accessible for all Americans. They have successfully grown their agency by putting their agents first — and this support empowers their independent agents to serve consumers by truly understanding the full spectrum of their health and wealth needs. Through this servant leadership-focused partnership, IDEA Insurance Agency gains access to cutting-edge platforms that help agents make an even greater impact. We're honored to partner with IDEA Insurance Agency and can't wait to see what they achieve with Integrity's resources. Their future looks brighter than ever!"

A fully bilingual agency, IDEA Insurance Agency focuses on diverse markets across rural and underserved communities. The company provides health and life insurance products to the senior population, helping to ensure clients receive the coverage and support they deserve for better health outcomes. Founders Jorge and Maria Collado both understood early in life that consistent effort and a willingness to learn can lead to greater accomplishments. Those attributes led them to build their impactful agency. Together, they work with agents to create a pathway to success that includes extensive training, effective sales support strategies and ongoing mentorship.

"We founded our agency because we saw the immense need that exists in underserved communities for agents who are knowledgeable, caring and focused on providing life-changing Medicare solutions," explained Jorge Collado, President of IDEA Insurance Agency. "Our diverse team of bilingual agents focus on helping clients one family at a time, giving them the attention they deserve — and we're impressed by the way Integrity's technology and resources can help us fulfill their holistic life, health and wealth needs on a much greater scale. MedicareCENTER and LifeCENTER allow agents to find the best products for clients and complete enrollment from a centralized location, ensuring they get the products best for their individual needs. LeadCENTER streamlines the entire leads process while focusing on specific geographies and communities. We can also leverage Integrity's cutting-edge research to define our marketing strategies and deepen our understanding of client needs. We are always striving to prepare our clients for strong futures. By partnering with Integrity, we have even more resources to help our agents as they support clients and continue building their business."

"We've followed Integrity's progress for several years and have seen how they set the bar high with the amazing opportunities their platform offers agents," said Maria Collado, Vice President of Operations for IDEA Insurance Agency. "Agents are looking for simple and effective solutions that help them best utilize their time to connect with more clients. Integrity's Suite of Solutions provides them with a structure for success by allowing them to access multiple carriers and features from powerful and simple to use proprietary platforms. We've already seen substantial results and are reaching our goals at a much more accelerated pace. Our progress now feels unlimited — we're so excited to become part of the Integrity family!"

The Integrity Suite of Solutions offers expansive technology that empowers agents to better meet the needs of today's consumers. The full-stack technology platform includes LifeCENTER and MedicareCENTER, which enable agents to cultivate customer relationships, manage products and grow their business faster while heavily reducing administrative tasks. It also includes LeadCENTER, which makes the process of acquiring and managing high-quality leads simpler and faster than ever before. All Integrity partners can benefit from utilizing Integrity's extensive data and analytics, insightful leadership direction and exciting ongoing innovation.

In keeping with its core values, Integrity believes every partnership makes its mission to serve stronger. The company's impressive team of partners, drawn from the industry's leading insurance and finance companies, is working collaboratively to expand the life, health and wealth landscape for more American families. Their resulting solutions provide more holistic avenues for consumers to interact with insurance and financial products, making it simpler and easier for them to effectively plan for the good days ahead.

For more information about IDEA Insurance Agency's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/IDEA.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About IDEA Insurance Agency

IDEA Insurance Agency, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is one of the fastest growing health and life insurance agencies in central Florida — providing innovative solutions for Medicare clients, life and health insurance plans, final expense and retirement planning. The agency takes pride in providing the best care and protection possible to their clients. In addition, they support agents with robust training platforms, CRM technology and an online university, helping agents to boost their career. IDEA Insurance Agency thrives on its company's values of I-CARE: intentional, commitment, accountability, results-oriented and excellence. For more information, visit www.ideainsuranceagency.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC