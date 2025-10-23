iDEAL Semiconductor Achieves Automotive Qualification for SuperQ Technology, Launches iS20M028S1CQ MOSFET

News provided by

iDEAL Semiconductor Devices Inc

Oct 23, 2025, 08:00 ET

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iDEAL Semiconductor today announced that its SuperQ™ technology has achieved AEC-Q101 automotive qualification, marking a significant expansion into high-reliability markets.

iDEAL's first automotive-qualified product to enter mass production, the iS20M028S1CQ, is a 200 V MOSFET with 25 mΩ RDSon and a 175°C temperature rating.

SuperQ represents a groundbreaking advancement in silicon MOSFETs, delivering superior efficiency, reduced switching losses, and enhanced conduction while upholding silicon's inherent ruggedness and reliability. This qualification underscores SuperQ's robustness, enabling iDEAL to meet stringent automotive standards for applications such as electric vehicle powertrains, on-board chargers, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

The iS20M028S1CQ builds on iDEAL's 200 V family, offering industry-leading performance in a PDFN 5x6 mm package. It provides exceptional resistance and efficiency, outperforming competitors by up to 1.7x, while ensuring compatibility with high-volume manufacturing.

"This is an important milestone that builds on the ruggedness and robustness of SuperQ, opening new markets for iDEAL," said Mark Granahan, CEO and Founder of iDEAL Semiconductor. "Automotive qualification validates our technology's potential to drive efficiency in electrified transportation and beyond, empowering customers with more sustainable, more reliable power solutions."

In addition to automotive, the device targets motor drives, battery protection, AI servers, and solar applications. For specifications and ordering information, visit www.idealsemi.com.

About iDEAL Semiconductor

iDEAL Semiconductor Devices, Inc. is an industry-leading developer of next-generation silicon power devices.

The company was founded with the mission of pushing silicon beyond its perceived limits. Its patented SuperQ technology delivers breakthrough energy efficiency using conventional CMOS processes – without departing from the proven benefits of silicon.

The platform technology, applicable across a wide range of products, applications, and semiconductor materials, is purpose-built to mitigate power loss in every application and will provide greener energy usage for the next generation.

iDEAL is based in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and for further information, please visit www.idealsemi.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731545/iDEAL_Semiconductor_Devices_Inc_Logo.jpg

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

iDEAL Semiconductor obtient la qualification automobile pour la technologie SuperQ et lance le MOSFET iS20M028S1CQ

iDEAL Semiconductor obtient la qualification automobile pour la technologie SuperQ et lance le MOSFET iS20M028S1CQ

iDEAL Semiconductor a annoncé aujourd'hui que sa technologie SuperQ™ a obtenu la qualification automobile AEC-Q101, marquant ainsi une expansion...
iDEAL Semiconductor obtiene la calificación automotriz para la tecnología SuperQ

iDEAL Semiconductor obtiene la calificación automotriz para la tecnología SuperQ

iDEAL Semiconductor anunció hoy que su tecnología SuperQ™ ha obtenido la certificación automotriz AEC-Q101, lo que marca una importante expansión en...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Semiconductors

Semiconductors

Automotive

Automotive

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics