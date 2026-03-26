Ideas Collide Hosts IC Tech Event During Arizona Tech Week, Spotlighting the Future of AI, Data, and Digital Trust

Leaders from Ruckus Networks, ASU, and Botco.ai convene to share real-world strategies for AI-driven growth and marketing transformation.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideas Collide, an award-winning creative marketing agency, will host a featured event during Arizona Tech Week exploring one of the industry's most urgent questions: how to turn AI, data and digital trust into measurable business growth.

The half-day event will take place on Thursday, April 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Ideas Collide's Scottsdale office (6125 E Indian School Road), bringing together leaders across marketing, technology, and data science for a practical view of what's working in this fast-evolving space.

At a time when organizations are overwhelmed with fragmented data and growing AI tools, the program will focus on how to operationalize intelligence. Grounded in Ideas Collide's proprietary IC:IDQ marketing intelligence methodology, sessions will demonstrate how brands can use real-time data, intent signals, and quality metrics to drive smarter and faster decisions.

Designed for marketers, founders, and tech leaders, this event delivers practical strategies, innovative insights, and immediate tools to accelerate data-driven growth.

"The pace of change in AI and data-driven marketing is accelerating rapidly," said Michael Fleming, Senior Executive VP, Digital Strategy + Tech at Ideas Collide. "This event is about helping leaders cut through the noise and understand how to turn fragmented data into actionable intelligence that drives real business outcomes."

The morning will include a keynote and interactive breakout sessions led by experts in AI, cybersecurity, networking, and modern marketing strategy.

Why this Matters Now

AI adoption is accelerating, with nearly 75% of organizations using or piloting AI, yet fewer than one-third have scaled it to drive measurable growth (McKinsey & Company, 2025 AI survey)

Marketing, cybersecurity, and data infrastructure are converging, with more than 60% of CMOs now sharing responsibility for data and technology decisions (Gartner, 2025)

Brands are under increasing pressure to build trust, as over 70% of consumers say they would stop doing business with companies that misuse their data (Salesforce, 2025 State of Data)

Featured Speakers Include:

Sharan Mahadevan - Principal Systems Engineer, Ruckus Networks | Keynote: Agentic AI and the Future of Networking.

Thomas Hollmann - Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Marketing, Arizona State University | Exploring the Intersection of Data, Technology, and Business Innovation.

Chris Pace – VP of Healthcare Industry, SearchStax | From Search to Answers: Winning in the Low-Click Era

Rebecca Clyde - CEO, Botco.ai | AI-powered Customer Engagement and Conversational Marketing.

Jennifer Spangler - Senior Account Director, Ideas Collide | AI and Marketing Trends: How brands are adapting for an AI-first future.

Michael Fleming - Executive Sr. VP, Digital Strategy + Tech | Ideas Collide Turning Fragmented Data into Actionable Marketing Intelligence with IC:IDQ.

Coffee and a continental breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m., followed by keynote and breakout sessions focused on discussion, collaboration, and actionable insights.

Attendees will also have the chance to win prizes, including Phoenix Suns giveaways. Winners must be present to claim their prizes.

Media are invited to attend, cover the event, and connect with speakers and Ideas Collide leadership. Interview opportunities are available upon request.

About Ideas Collide

Ideas Collide offers a full suite of custom marketing solutions working with clients from Fortune 100 companies, global brands, and start-ups. Based in Phoenix, Arizona with offices in Portland, Oregon, the agency team leverages data and insights, technology and design, and content and media to take on any market and business challenges with innovative strategies, integrated into engaging campaigns that drive impact. Connect with ideascollide.com to learn about how the agency invents, integrates, and drives impact for business.

SOURCE Ideas Collide