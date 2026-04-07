Ideas Collide Pledges New Investment Partnership with Local First Arizona to Advance $5 Million Community Commitment including AZ Gives Day Match and More

New initiatives support two-year pledge support of We Rise, Fuerza Local, Az Gives Day and new collaboration to build stories around small businesses and community initiatives across Arizona

PHOENIX, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideas Collide, a premier global creative marketing agency based in Arizona, announces a new strategic partnership with Local First Arizona and new commitments this Arizona Gives Day to advance its pledge of reaching $5 million in total community giveback by 2028. This follows Ideas Collide's 20th Anniversary and surpassing $4 million in cumulative community giveback.

Matthew Clyde, Karem Planas, Mike Mason, and Rebecca Clyde. Photo credit: Ideas Collide

As part of Arizona Gives Day on April 7, Ideas Collide is activating a matching gift initiative and extending its commitment to support Local First Arizona through April 2027. This partnership reflects a shared focus on strengthening Arizona's small business ecosystem, supporting entrepreneurs, and deepening community connection across the state.

This announcement builds on Ideas Collide's previously shared investments, including new support for the State Forty-Eight Foundation and continued partnerships with long-standing organizations such as Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation and Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health, as well as ongoing collaboration with the Arizona Technology Council to advance innovation and entrepreneurship across Arizona.

"Arizona Gives Day highlights what's possible when communities come together," said Matthew Clyde, Founder, President, and Chief Strategist at Ideas Collide. "We think about these investments as force multipliers. By supporting important community organizations across Arizona, we're investing in the future needs of our state entrepreneurs and small businesses, creating a halo effect that drives opportunity, growth, and long-term impact across our communities."

Expanding Support for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs

Through its partnership with Local First Arizona, Ideas Collide will support ongoing advocacy and programming designed to elevate small businesses and local entrepreneurs. This includes continued backing of initiatives such as Fuerza Local and We Rise Business Accelerators, which provide resources, mentorship, and opportunities for emerging business leaders across Arizona.

"We're grateful for Ideas Collide's commitment and the role they continue to play in supporting entrepreneurs across Arizona," said Kimber Lanning, founder of Local First Arizona. "Investments like this create momentum that extends far beyond any one program, helping more businesses grow and which enables entire communities to thrive."

Investing in Storytelling and Community Visibility

Ideas Collide will also partner with Local First Arizona to explore opportunities to amplify the voices of Arizona's business community through its IC Streaming studio. This initiative will focus on capturing and sharing stories and important initiatives underway at Local First Arizona, including state-wide programs, impacting rural communities and important advocacy across state and local governments advocating for protecting and growing Arizona based businesses first. These stories will be shared by Local First Arizona leaders and founders, small business owners, and community leaders across the entire state.

A Moment to Celebrate Community Impact

These announcements were shared as part of Ideas Collide's 20th anniversary celebration on April 3, at Andaz Scottsdale Resort, bringing together team members, clients, and community partners to recognize the collective impact achieved over the past two decades and the path ahead.

"We believe strong communities are built in partnership with the organizations and people shaping them," said Joel Eberhart, EVP of Marketing + Business Development. "From our continued work with the Arizona Technology Council to this new partnership with Local First Arizona, we are focused on supporting the ecosystem that drives Arizona forward."

About Ideas Collide

Ideas Collide offers a full suite of custom marketing solutions, working with Fortune 100 companies, global brands, and startups. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, with offices in Portland, Oregon, the agency leverages data and insights, technology and design, and content and media to solve complex business challenges through innovative strategies and integrated campaigns that drive impact. Visit ideascollide.com to learn more.

About Local First Arizona

Local First Arizona is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening Arizona's local economies by supporting locally owned businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities. Through programs, advocacy, and education, Local First Arizona works to create inclusive economic opportunities and build a thriving, resilient local business ecosystem across the state.

SOURCE Ideas Collide