IDEMIA and HTX sign landmark strategic innovations and research partnership to accelerate the development of advanced biometrics solutions

IDEMIA

15 Nov, 2023, 13:14 ET

RESTON, Va., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA, the global leader in identity technologies, and HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency), the science and tech arm of the Ministry of Home Affairs, in Singapore, today signed a master agreement under a Strategic Partnership for Innovation (SPI) to collaborate on research and development in biometrics and forensics technologies. The partnership will accelerate the development of cutting-edge solutions to ensure the safety and security of Singapore citizens, residents, and visitors. 

Pierre Barrial, CEO and President of IDEMIA, and Chan Tsan, Chief Executive of HTX at the signing of the "strategic partnership for innovation" master agreement on November 15, 2023. Joining them were Matt Cole, Executive Vice President, Public Security & Identity of IDEMIA, and Aubeck Kam, Chairman of HTX.
Today's announcement marks a pivotal next step in the collaboration between the parties and a significant milestone in IDEMIA's role in supporting Singapore's homeland security with technologies and solutions. Under the agreement, IDEMIA and HTX will jointly be designing and piloting solutions to address present and future challenges in Singapore.

Mr. Chan Tsan, Chief Executive, HTX, said, "Fostering innovative technology is critical to keeping Singapore safe and secure. This partnership will provide opportunities for HTX and IDEMIA's engineers and scientists and to work together to develop cutting-edge homeland security solutions. I look forward to the outcomes that this partnership will bring in the near future."

Matt Cole, CEO Public Security and Identity, IDEMIA, said, "Innovation is the core of IDEMIA's identity and today's partnership marks a major milestone in our collaboration with HTX. It reflects our long-standing commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology and expertise to homeland security in Singapore, where IDEMIA was selected to supply an automated border control system earlier this year."

The SPI agreement leverages IDEMIA's strong presence in Singapore and the company's more than 3,000 global R&D experts, alongside HTX's scientific and engineering capabilities, to innovate and deliver transformative and operationally ready solutions for homeland security.

About IDEMIA - As the leader in identity technologies, IDEMIA's mission is to unlock the world, make it safer—backed by cutting-edge R&D and a long-standing expertise in biometrics and cryptography. IDEMIA develops technologies of excellence that are unique in the world, with an impactful, ethical, and socially responsible approach.

IDEMIA unlocks simpler and safer ways to pay, connect, access, identify, travel, and protect public places. Every day, IDEMIA secures billions of interactions across the physical and digital worlds.

With nearly 15,000 employees, IDEMIA is trusted by over 600 governmental organizations and more than 2,300 enterprises spread over 180 countries.

About HTX -
HTX is the Science and Technology agency in Singapore that integrates a diverse range of scientific and engineering capabilities to innovate and deliver transformative and operationally-ready solutions for homeland security. As a statutory board of the Ministry of Home Affairs, HTX works at the forefront of science and technology to empower Singapore's frontline of security. The mission is to amplify, augment and accelerate the Home Team's advantage and secure Singapore as the safest place on planet earth. Singapore's Home Team Departments include Singapore Police Force, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Singapore Prison Service, Central Narcotics Bureau, etc.

Sopra Steria and IDEMIA win a government contract to develop and install a fingerprint management system for the French ministries of Justice and the Interior

IDEMIA cements its biometric technologies leadership in the latest NIST rankings

