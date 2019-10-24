IDEMIA Announces Convenient FINRA Fingerprint Service

RESTON, Va., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIATM, the global leader in Augmented Identity, announced today that it now offers a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Fingerprint Service to meet stringent fingerprint background checks mandated by the industry. For over a decade, IDEMIA has supplied custom in-house FINRA fingerprint channeling solutions to Fortune 500 clients. With today's announcement, any financial institution may now utilize IDEMIA's FINRA service at one of over 500 select IdentoGO Enrollment Centers throughout the country. IDEMIA's FINRA Fingerprint Service further solidifies the company's position as an industry leader and trusted partner to financial institutions.

Starting today, industry professionals can schedule a convenient, 10-minute service appointment online at https://www.identogo.com/services/finra or toll-free at 877-783-4187 for just $30 per enrollment. Fingerprints are electronically submitted via a FINRA certified secure channel in seconds, ensuring each transaction is convenient, secure, expedient and economical. IDEMIA optionally supports a no-cost integration with brokerage hiring systems to automate initiation of enrollments, check enrollment status and process reports.

"Throughout the 20 years that we have supported financial institutions, we've seen firsthand the need for balancing compliance and convenience," said Donnie Scott, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Public Security at IDEMIA. "With our FINRA Fingerprint Service, we have created a modern, easy-to-use service that enables customers to conveniently schedule fingerprinting appointments while meeting all compliance standards."

To learn more about IDEMIA's FINRA Fingerprint Service or to setup an agency billing account, contact FINRA@idemia.com

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

