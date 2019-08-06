IDEMIA Appoints Dan Kent as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer for Identity & Security, North America

RESTON, Va., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA announced today the appointment of Dan Kent as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, and a member of the Executive Committee for the Identity & Security business in North America. IDEMIA is creating a new group, which will be led by Dan, that includes Product Management, Information Technology, Information Security/Cyber Security and a newly consolidated Engineering group. Dan's responsibilities will include leading the strategic thinking about how changes in technology will impact our markets and customers as well as ensuring that our product roadmaps are aligned and implemented to meet our customers' present and future needs.

"I am pleased to welcome Dan Kent in this newly created executive role. His wealth of experience in bringing technology solutions to complex customer environments and his collaborative leadership style will ideally complement our executive team," said Ed Casey, Chief Executive Officer of Identity & Security for IDEMIA. "Dan is a recognized innovator and a change agent who has had a significant impact in driving change in the public sector regarding topics, which include: cloud, cybersecurity and the Internet of Things. We are confident Dan will make an immediate contribution to our customers and all of IDEMIA."

Dan Kent has more than 28 years of experience in the information technology field, particularly in public sector consulting, the federal, state and local government, and the education market. Prior to joining IDEMIA, Dan served as the U.S. Public Sector Chief Technology Officer and Architecture Lead at Cisco Systems, where he was responsible for delivering new products and solutions to the public sector verticals of defense, education and healthcare.

Additionally, Kent served as the Senior Director of Systems Engineering for Cisco Public Sector, where he led a team of engineers with areas of focus including the design and deployment of integrated, enterprise communication and network platforms. Kent is also the recipient of a Fed100 Award, which recognizes individuals who are transforming government and its ability to deliver on critical missions.

Kent received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maine and a Master of Science from Johns Hopkins University.

"I am excited to start this role and lead this new information technology group at IDEMIA," said Kent. "IDEMIA's leadership role in developing technology for identity and security serve as a great foundation for a rapidly changing digital landscape."

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity™, provides trusted technology enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect, travel and vote), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients in the Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

Press contacts

Ryan Donough

Burson, Cohn & Wolfe

idemia@cohnwolfe.com

SOURCE IDEMIA

Related Links

http://www.idemia.com

