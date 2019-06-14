IDEMIA Appoints Sean Thompson as Head of Business Development for Identity & Security, North America

RESTON, Va., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA announced today the appointment of Sean Thompson as Head of Business Development and a member of the Executive Committee for the Identity & Security business in North America. Sean will be responsible for all sales and business development, capture and proposal activities.

"I am very pleased to welcome Sean Thompson to IDEMIA. His outstanding track record of winning new business and his deep understanding of the Federal Government market will be instrumental in accelerating the growth of our business," said Ed Casey, Chief Executive Officer of IDEMIA's Identity & Security business in North America.

Sean has over 26 years as a business development executive with extensive experience in the Federal Government sector. Prior to joining IDEMIA, Sean served as Regional Vice President, Sales for Unisys Corporation, a global information technology company. At Unisys, he led the Federal, Defense and Intelligence Sales group and the Capture and Proposals team to significantly increase the total value of new business.

Additionally, Sean was Senior Vice President, Business Development and Capture at Sotera Defense Solutions, a national security technology company for Federal Government agencies, charged with ensuring the safety and security of the United States. Previously, he also held management positions in business development and operations at iGov, IBM and American Management Systems.

Sean received his Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration from James Madison University and a Master of Science in Information Technology from the University of Virginia.

"I am excited to join IDEMIA and help expand the business development capabilities and strengthen the company's leadership position in the market," said Thompson, "IDEMIA's nearly 60 years of partnerships with government agencies serve as a great foundation for future growth."

