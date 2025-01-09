IDEMIA Awarded 10-Year Blanket Purchase Agreement from the General Services Administration for Next-Generation Identity Proofing for Login.Gov

IDEMIA offers trusted identity proofing and verification platforms backed by decades-long history of partnership with government agencies.

RESTON, Va., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security North America, a leader in identity security and authentication services, has been awarded a 10-year blanket purchase agreement (BPA) worth up to $194.5 million from the General Services Administration (GSA) for its identity proofing capabilities. IDEMIA is one of 8 technology providers selected by GSA to accelerate the deployment of next-generation identity proofing technologies for Login.gov, a secure sign-in platform used by the public to create a single digital account that can be used to access multiple federal, state and local government agency sites.

After a rigorous qualification process by GSA, IDEMIA was selected for its robust and trusted identity proofing and verification technology, designed to ensure that individuals are who they say they are and prevent identity-related fraud, and its long-standing history of more than 60 years serving government agencies. IDEMIA's Identity and Verification (ID&V) solution incorporates document authentication technology with comprehensive checks, such as digital tampering detection, document identification, font anomaly detection, liveness detection, and face capture. It complies with the highest security standards and is certified by the Kantara Initiative as compliant with NIST SP 800-63 rev. 3 Component Service at Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2).

IDEMIA's identity proofing technology supports both active and passive facial liveness detection during authentication to ensure the person behind the camera is an actual individual. This technology has been awarded Level 1 and Level 2 compliance by iBeta in accordance with the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standards and most recently the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Department (DHS S&T). In addition, IDEMIA has incorporated accessibility and usability design feedback from Applause, a world leader in testing and digital quality, to ensure that IDEMIA's identity proofing technology conforms with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG).

"We look forward to serving GSA as a committed technology partner, supporting their digital transformation efforts to improve identity verification and customer experience of Login.gov, which is accessed by millions of users," shared Donnie Scott, CEO, IDEMIA Public Security North America.

IDEMIA's ID&V solutions are trusted by public and private organizations across the globe. It serves as the backbone of IDEMIA's Mobile ID issuance technology, which has been rolled out in New York, Arizona, Delaware, Iowa, and Mississippi, with more states to launch in the coming months.

To learn more about IDEMIA's Identity and Verification solutions, click here .

