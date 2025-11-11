IDEMIA National Security Solutions Becomes First Biometrics Vendor to Achieve Level 2 Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

IDEMIA NSS's certification strengthens trust through rigorous cybersecurity standards and continued investment in resilient solutions for American and Allied Warfighters.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA National Security Solutions (IDEMIA NSS), the leader in biometrics, identity intelligence, and secure access solutions for the U.S. national security community, is proud to announce that it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 — becoming the first biometrics vendor to earn this significant designation.

This certification represents IDEMIA NSS's commitment to safeguarding sensitive government information and ensuring the highest levels of cybersecurity and compliance across all its solutions. In alignment with the Department of Defense's enhanced cybersecurity requirements, CMMC Level 2 represents a rigorous validation of an organization's ability to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). Beginning November 10, 2025, the DoD will start requiring CMMC compliance for new contracts, with phased implementation continuing through 2028. Failure to comply can prevent a company from receiving or maintaining contracts.

"Achieving CMMC Level 2 is a major milestone for IDEMIA NSS and a reflection of our team's deep commitment to addressing joint requirements, while rapidly and securely delivering capabilities to the warfighter," said Patrick Clancey, CEO, IDEMIA National Security Solutions. "We continue to invest heavily in our cybersecurity infrastructure and broad product portfolio to ensure our customers across defense, intelligence, law enforcement, and homeland security have access to the most innovative, standards-compliant, and resilient biometric and identity solutions available."

As the first biometrics vendor to receive this certification, IDEMIA NSS reinforces its position as a leading partner to the U.S. Government, uniquely qualified to deliver mission-critical identity and access solutions that meet and exceed federal cybersecurity standards. This achievement highlights the company's proactive approach to aligning with evolving regulatory frameworks, strengthening its readiness to support the Department of Defense and other federal customers under the CMMC program.

IDEMIA National Security Solutions (NSS) provides advanced identity, biometrics, secure credentialing, and access control solutions that support the mission-critical needs of the U.S. Government.

