IDEMIA Enables Ability to Add Iowa Driver's Licenses and State IDs to Apple Wallet

RESTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security is excited to work with the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) to support its first launch of IDs in Apple Wallet, enabling Iowans to conveniently and securely add and present their IDs in Apple Wallet in person at select TSA checkpoints — including the Des Moines and Eastern Iowa Airports — as well as participating businesses and venues, and Apple Store locations across the U.S.

Businesses and organizations can also use Mobile ID Acceptance on iPhone via iOS apps, such as IDEMIA's Mobile ID Verify app, to accept mobile driver's licenses, including IDs in Apple Wallet, in-person. The app leverages Apple's ID Verifier API to securely and privately accept mobile driver's licenses and IDs — right on a business's iPhone, without the need for additional hardware.

Adding an ID in Apple Wallet

The launch of Iowa driver's licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet delivers an increased level of convenience and security for Iowans, enabling residents to add and present their IDs using their iPhone and Apple Watch.

Iowans can securely add an Iowa driver's license or state ID in Apple Wallet by tapping the Add (+) button at the top of the screen in Wallet on their iPhone, selecting "Driver's License or State ID," and following the onscreen instructions to start the setup and verification.

Present an ID in a Secure, Private Way

Users can securely present their ID in Apple Wallet in person and in apps to show proof of age or identity. IDs in Apple Wallet use the privacy and security features that are built into Apple devices to help protect a user's identity and personal information. When adding an ID to Apple Wallet, the Iowa DOT receives only the information it needs to approve or deny the request.

Once an ID is added to Apple Wallet, the information is encrypted on a user's device, so others cannot access it unless a user chooses to present it. Apple and the Iowa DOT do not know when or to whom a user presents their driver's license or state ID.

"We are proud to continue to help accelerate the adoption of mobile driver's licenses in states across the country," said Donnie Scott, CEO IDEMIA Public Security North America. "The Iowa DOT partnered with IDEMIA to launch mobile ID in Iowa in October 2023 through its Iowa Mobile ID app. The launch of Iowa driver's licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet in Iowa gives Iowans another convenient option — right on the devices they know and love."

