IDEMIA Facial Recognition Algorithm Outperforms other U.S. Government Agency Providers at Recent NIST Test

RESTON, Va., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented IdentityTM, and a leading U.S. company with in-market biometric applications for local, state, and federal law enforcement, departments of motor vehicles, and homeland security, announced their latest matching system release with an improved facial recognition algorithm. IDEMIA's algorithm outperformed other U.S. government agency providers in the latest Facial Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT), which was conducted by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The results reconfirm the company's ongoing 40-plus year history as an industry leader in biometrics.

The NIST tests evaluated 127 software algorithms from 39 different developers. The test results reported facial recognition technology performance in one-to-many (1:N) scenarios, comparing one face image against a large database of face images in order to return one or more matching images.

The NIST testing results reflect that IDEMIA outperformed other similar providers that offer facial recognition solutions to U.S. government agencies by 30% for 1:N matching. This result was shown in both controlled portrait as well as the challenging area of Wild Image testing, which includes images from non-compliant persons.

IDEMIA strongly advocates for privacy-first, responsible and lawful uses of facial recognition technology. The company has made significant investments in its algorithm research framework that ensures rapid operationalization of research algorithms into real world products and solutions. This investment has translated into IDEMIA's facial recognition algorithm ranking as one of the top performers with various demographic groups in the latest NIST FRVT test.

"As the leading U.S. provider for government AFIS and facial recognition programs, IDEMIA has a long history of developing highly accurate, scalable and rapidly deployable biometric technology. NIST's FRVT results are further evidence of the new standard we have set with our suite of facial recognition technologies," said Donnie Scott, Senior Vice President, Public Security for North America at IDEMIA. "We combine one of the most comprehensive algorithms on the market with industry-leading service to ensure that our partners achieve exceptional business and mission outcomes."

NIST test results: https://nvlpubs.nist.gov/nistpubs/ir/2018/NIST.IR.8238.pdf

