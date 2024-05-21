Backed by global interoperable standards, IDEMIA mIDReader™ offers meticulous security and enables the acceleration of Mobile ID adoption.

RESTON, Va., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking first, IDEMIA, the world-leading provider of secure identity and biometric solutions, announced today it has achieved certification for its mIDReader and Verify SDK to the International Standard Organization ISO 18013 Part 5: Mobile driving license (mDL) application standard. This IDEMIA mIDReader device and IDEMIA Verify SDK will accelerate the way identity is securely verified and delivers unparalleled convenience without compromising security.

IDEMIA First to Obtain Global Industry Certification for Mobile ID Reader and Verify SDK

The IDEMIA mIDReader and IDEMIA Verify SDK is the result of relentless research and development efforts, aimed at seamlessly connecting the realms of physical and digital identity verification, and building security and simplicity in mobile ID verification. The mIDReader device passed extensive evaluation and testing by UL Solutions, becoming the first mID reader certified to the ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard.

With both its mIDReader and Verify SDK, IDEMIA assures every scanned ID is protected by the most advanced encryption technologies available. The mIDReader delivers lightning-fast readings, transforming security protocols into seamless interactions. The Verify SDK allows companies and government agencies an easy way to integrate the ability to verify the identity of individuals, validate the integrity of every transaction, and safeguard identities.

"The creation of a physical reader enables businesses and government agencies to accept mobile IDs, which is important as more and more people opt to use digital IDs," Donnie Scott, CEO, IDEMIA Identity and Security North America. "The new IDEMIA mIDReader has the UL Solutions stamp of approval, so users can trust they have a device that will validate IDs quickly and is secure."

The IDEMIA mIDReader, which is compliant with U.S. transportation system security requirements, is used by TSA officers at participating airports in the country to seamlessly check the validity of travelers' IDs. The IDEMIA mIDReader is also integrated into the latest generation of TSA's Credential Authentication Technology.

Leveraging state-of-the-art encryption, the IDEMIA mIDReader ensures that users' personal information is kept secure at all times. The IDEMIA Verify SDK enables seamless integration with existing equipment, making it a secure and more cost-effective option for digital identity verification. In addition to identity verification at the airport, the IDEMIA mID Reader and the Verify SDK can be used for visitor identity verification at reception check-in or as an enhanced verification method for self-service kiosks, as well as age verification at retail locations.

"We believe that identity verification should be as secure as it is simple," shared Rodolpe Hugel, Chief Digital Officer, IDEMIA Public Security North America. "The global certification of our mID Reader and Verify SDK to the ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard and our collaboration with UL Solutions are pivotal steps forward in making this belief a reality and enabling us to offer our users a product that is unmatched in both security and ease of use."

This global certification from UL Solutions affirms the mID Reader's adherence to the global security and interoperable standards and IDEMIA's unwavering commitment to providing products that meet and exceed the highest standards of safety, security, and user experience.

"As we move toward broader implementation of new technologies, interoperability, security, and privacy challenges must be addressed to build wider adoption," said Chante Maurio, Vice President and General Manager of the Identity, Management and Security group at UL Solutions. "By earning the ISO/IEC 18013-5 certification from UL Solutions, IDEMIA is demonstrating their commitment to prioritizing innovation safety."

About IDEMIA Public Security North America

IDEMIA Public Security North America is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies, operating in North America. Our mission is to Unlock the World, Make It Safer - helping people access what matters most, more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute's passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA's facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.

Learn more at www.na.idemia.com / Follow @Idemia_NA on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Genevieve de Vera

IDEMIA I&S North America

(978) 808-7047

[email protected]

SOURCE IDEMIA Identity & Security USA LLC