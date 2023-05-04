IDEMIA IDENTITY AND SECURITY NORTH AMERICA SELECTED AS PROVIDER OF TSA'S NEXT GENERATION CREDENTIAL AUTHENTICATION TECHNOLOGY

IDEMIA awarded contract to securely validate ID and verify identity for a streamlined passenger checkpoint experience.

RESTON, Va., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Identity and Security (I&S) North America, the leading provider of biometrics and secure identity solutions to federal, state, and local government agencies, is pleased to announce they have been awarded a contract by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for the next generation Credential Authentication Technology (CAT). The contract ceiling is $128M with a period of performance over seven years.

CAT is utilized by the TSA to ensure ID authentication* and confirm boarding pass and Secure Flight pre-screening status at the airport security checkpoint. CAT provides enhanced fraudulent ID detection capabilities while confirming the identity and flight information of travelers and is currently being utilized at approximately 200 airport locations nationwide. The next generation CAT, CAT 2, enhances security screening and enables a touchless experience through biometric technology that includes face match ** and acceptance of digital identity credentials, like Mobile ID.

"CAT is one of the most innovative programs we have worked on at IDEMIA, and we are proud to continue building robust identity validation and verification technologies for our partners at TSA, supporting our Homeland's security mission," said Donnie Scott, CEO, IDEMIA I&S North America. "The CAT program is setting the standard for us in our public private partnerships across government. Earlier this year we delivered our 2,054th CAT unit to the TSA, a milestone truly representing our team's hard work, dedication and subject matter expertise in identity and security."

IDEMIA I&S North America has also been an authorized TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider since 2013, processing enrollments for over 17 million travelers to date.

* CAT does not retain any personal passenger information, per system requirements.

** Individuals will have the option to opt out of the 1:1 face match and instead be processed manually by TSA.

About IDEMIA Identity and Security (I&S) North America

IDEMIA I&S North America is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies, operating in North America. Our mission is to Unlock the World, Make It Safer - helping people access what matters most, more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute's passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA's facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.

Learn more at www.na.idemia.com / Follow @Idemia_NA on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Genevieve de Vera

IDEMIA I&S North America

(978) 808-7047

[email protected]

SOURCE IDEMIA Identity & Security USA LLC