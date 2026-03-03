IDEMIA Public Security and Proof Partner to Deliver Privacy-Preserving Digital Identity Solutions for Trusted Interactions Across Physical and Digital Ecosystems

RESTON, Va. and BOSTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security, a global leading provider of secure digital identity and trusted biometric-based solutions, and Proof, the trusted platform for securing the digital economy with cryptographically secured identity, today announced a strategic partnership to enable a trusted, broadly usable, privacy-preserving identity experience through a verifiable digital credential (VDC) that spans physical, logical, and digital domains.

IDEMIA will combine their trusted identity verification and authentication technologies with Proof's PKI-based digital signature and authorization network to establish one of the first interoperable identity frameworks — enabling VDCs that will embed identity and biometric assurances to address payments fraud, KYC, and a wide range of related use cases. This collaboration will enable financial institutions and enterprises to verify and rely upon reusable digital credentials that are user-controlled, privacy-preserving, and maintain revocability and compliance at every layer.

"Proof and IDEMIA Public Security share a vision for a world where identity is both trusted and private. By connecting biometric authentication and digital transaction trust under one framework, we're creating the infrastructure for people to authenticate and authorize safely anywhere without giving up control of their personal data," said Pat Kinsel, CEO of Proof. "This partnership sets the new standard for what identity verification experience should be: cryptographically secure, regulator-ready, and fully user-controlled."

The new joint framework will bring to reality the ideal consumer experience for identity verification, allowing individuals to seamlessly verify their identity with a single digital, portable credential, wherever verification is required. These credentials are anchored in cryptographic certificates that minimize data sharing, using selective disclosure and zero-knowledge proofs to protect sensitive information. Each user can also maintain full control over where and when their identity is used, and revoke credentials or limit access at any time.

"In the United States, IDEMIA Public Security has long been committed to protecting citizens' identities in both the physical and digital worlds. Partnering with Proof allows us to extend this legacy into new dimensions — enabling a trusted, privacy-preserving identity that users own. Together, we're building a global foundation of confidence that makes digital interactions safer, simpler, and universally verifiable." said Matt Cole, CEO, IDEMIA Public Security.

IDEMIA and Proof are actively engaging with financial institutions and enterprises interested in verifying and accepting privacy-preserving verifiable digital credentials to address use cases such as secure KYC-sharing, identity-affirmed payments and related regulatory compliance challenges. To learn more about these efforts, please reach out to Proof at proof.com/contact or IDEMIA Public Security at [email protected] .

About IDEMIA Group

IDEMIA Group is a global technology leader with more than 12,500 employees worldwide. Its two market-leading divisions deliver mission-critical solutions that simplify and secure interactions in the physical and digital realms:

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) is the leading technology provider making it safer and easier to pay and connect. With unmatched expertise in cryptography and credential issuance, IST is trusted by over 2000 financial institutions, mobile operators, automotive manufacturers, and IoT providers worldwide. Every day, IST secures billions of essential transactions, ensuring the highest levels of data protection and convenience.

IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) is a trusted provider of government-grade and secure biometric-based solutions for 600 government, state and federal agencies. With decades of experience in biometric technologies, IPS enables safer, frictionless and fairer ways to secure travel, access and citizen protection.

For more information, please visit www.idemia.com .

About Proof

Proof is the trusted platform for securing the digital economy. As critical commerce shifts online, Proof empowers companies to verify who is behind every digital interaction. From pioneering remote online notarization to launching a comprehensive identity authorization network, Proof secures transactions with industry-leading compliance and fraud prevention. Trusted by 8,000 organizations across financial services, government, real estate, and healthcare, Proof is defining trust in digital transactions. For more information, visit www.proof.com .

