IDEMIA Public Security and Trinsic Partner to Accelerate Mobile Driver's License Adoption Across the U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY and RESTON, Va., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security, a global leader of secure and trusted biometric based solutions, and Trinsic, the leading infrastructure provider for digital ID acceptance, today announced a partnership to accelerate adoption of mobile driver's licenses (mDLs) across the United States.

Through this strategic partnership, Trinsic will serve as an acceptance layer for IDEMIA Public Security-issued mobile credentials, enabling organizations to securely and seamlessly accept mDLs online during onboarding, authentication, and identity verification workflows. The joint solution, once live, will initially support mDL acceptance in five participating U.S. states, including New York, Arkansas, Iowa, West Virginia, and Kentucky and will continue to grow in coverage.

Accelerating Mobile ID Acceptance

IDEMIA Public Security (IPS)'s Civil Identity business is the #1 provider of secure mobile driver's licenses (mDLs) in the United States, with most state-backed mobile ID apps and credentials deployed nationwide — giving millions of residents access to government-issued mobile credentials designed for high assurance, privacy, and interoperability at airports and other participating businesses and venues.

Mobile driver's licenses are a more secure, privacy-forward way for people to verify their identity online, but widespread adoption still depends on acceptance. Trinsic's widely deployed Identity Acceptance Network enables IDEMIA to expand the utility of mobile IDs for the millions of consumers who already possess them, while also helping the company engage more corporate, enterprise and highly regulated sectors that can accelerate adoption.

With the upcoming launch of the joint solution, thousands of businesses with access to Trinsic's digital ID gateway will be able to accept mobile driver's licenses from IPS's mobile ID apps, alongside other types of digital IDs such as European eIDs, OEM wallets, and more. This partnership streamlines mDL acceptance for businesses and gives users a greater choice in how they verify their identity.

"This partnership is about more than simply enabling more businesses to accept mobile driver's licenses," said Matt Cole, CEO, IDEMIA Public Security. "Trinsic's network helps us fulfill our mandate to the jurisdictions that entrust us with critical infrastructure—delivering greater value for their constituents, while enabling our growing commercial customers with a more comprehensive suite of identity and biometrics services. When people can verify their identity using a mobile ID in a few clicks, coupled with our advanced biometrics applications that strengthen assurance, rather than uploading images of a physical ID, fraud is reduced and user experience improves. This partnership allows that win-win outcome to happen at a greater scale."

Built for Trust, Privacy, and Scale

As adoption of mDLs and other digital IDs grows throughout the world, acceptance continues to be challenged by fragmentation. Trinsic provides a single platform for companies to access more than 50 digital IDs globally in one solution. With the addition of IDEMIA's Mobile ID apps, Trinsic becomes the first company to support every remote verification-capable digital ID in the United States. IDEMIA's solution is designed as a best-in-class digital ID, prioritizing fraud prevention, interoperability, privacy, and regulatory readiness, and, through Trinsic, it is now more accessible than ever.

"This partnership demonstrates how quickly digital ID acceptance is accelerating," said Riley Hughes, CEO of Trinsic. "By combining IDEMIA's leadership in mobile ID deployment with Trinsic's acceptance network, we're enabling our customers to adopt mDLs in a way that's secure, interoperable, and built for the future."

Driving Demand and Momentum for Digital IDs

The partnership reflects a shared alignment between Trinsic and IDEMIA to promote awareness, understanding, and adoption of digital IDs across the public and private sectors. It also complements IDEMIA's ongoing work to advance regulatory and policy efforts to support the application of mDLs and digitally verifiable identity. In the coming months, the companies will jointly deliver demonstrations, educational materials, and industry events to showcase how mDLs work in practice and how organizations can get ready to accept them.

As digital credentials gain momentum at both the state and federal levels, this partnership marks a critical step toward an open, interoperable digital trust ecosystem: one in which individuals stay in control of their data and organizations can rely on credentials with confidence.

Learn more from Trinsic and IDEMIA Public Security at the Deep Fake Summit, March 2–4, where they will showcase their joint solution, or you can reach out to Trinsic at [email protected] or IDEMIA at [email protected]. To learn more about Trinsic, click here. To learn more about IDEMIA Public Security's Smart Biometrics, Digital Identity, and Credentials portfolio, click here, or for its Civil Identity solutions, click here.

About IDEMIA Group

IDEMIA Group is a global technology leader with more than 12,500 employees worldwide. Its two market-leading divisions deliver mission-critical solutions that simplify and secure interactions in the physical and digital realms:

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) is the leading technology provider making it safer and easier to pay and connect. With unmatched expertise in cryptography and credential issuance, IST is trusted by over 2000 financial institutions, mobile operators, automotive manufacturers, and IoT providers worldwide. Every day, IST secures billions of essential transactions, ensuring the highest levels of data protection and convenience.

IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) is a trusted provider of government-grade and secure biometric-based solutions for 600 government, state and federal agencies. With decades of experience in biometric technologies, IPS enables safer, frictionless and fairer ways to secure travel, access and citizen protection.

For more information, please visit www.idemia.com.

About Trinsic

Trinsic is the leading digital ID gateway used to verify identity 10x faster in 30+ countries. Trinsic helps teams activate digital IDs in a few clicks, saving time reviewing legal documents, configuring digital ID settings, and project managing complex registration requirements. Trinsic is registered directly as a broker of trusted ID schemes around the world, helping organizations accept eIDs across borders in a compliant way. Trinsic powers the First and Most Expansive Identity Acceptance Network with 30 countries supported, 1B+ users in the network, and 50+ ID providers integrated.

Media contact:

Genevieve de Vera

IDEMIA Public Security

(978) 808-7047

[email protected]

Media contact:

Trinsic

[email protected]

SOURCE IDEMIA Identity & Security USA LLC