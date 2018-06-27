IDEMIA Names Karen Gregory Vice President of Human Resources for North America

"I am thrilled to be part of a company experiencing growth and transformation," said Gregory. "Securing peoples' identities is of extreme importance in this day and age, and I'm proud to have joined a company dedicated to addressing this critical issue and am fully committed to supporting the region's large employee population."

"Karen comes highly qualified and I'm pleased that she is leading the Human Resources team in North America," said Ed Casey, Chief Executive Officer, Identity & Security, N.A. "Human resources plays a critical role in this organization and her strategy and vision will have a positive impact on our company."

Before joining IDEMIA, Ms. Gregory was the Global Head of Human Resources, Commercial Solutions for BAE Systems. In this role she was responsible for leading and overseeing all HR functions in a global shared services delivery model. Prior to her nine years at BAE, she held Human Resources management roles at BearingPoint, Sallie Mae and Praxis, a defense contractor. She started her Human Resources career at Raytheon.

