IDEMIA Partners with My Family ID to Enable Families to Easily Create Digital IDs and Capture Children's Fingerprints That Can Be Accessed Anytime, Anywhere

My Family ID App is designed to give families access to vital information about their children and assist law enforcement in finding missing children

RESTON, Va., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security North America, the leading provider of convenient and trusted biometric-based solutions, including physical and digital secure credentialing in the U.S, is partnering with My Family ID to bring families an easy way to capture important identification information for their children, including a photo and fingerprints, through the My Family ID app. As the first-ever digital fingerprint scanner and child safety profile for smartphones, the My Family ID app serves as an important safety measure in the event a child or other family member goes missing.

Using face scan and cutting-edge touchless fingerprinting technology, the My Family ID app, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, allows families to capture and store a photo of a child's face as well as high-resolution, detailed prints of a child's fingerprints (not just a blue smudge). For a one-time fee of $0.99, families can create safety profiles for up to six family members that include important identification information, such as the full name, date of birth, hair color, eye color, height, weight, as well as safety information like allergies and medicines, and parent/guardian information. The result is a simple and effective tool that helps families have up-to-date images and descriptions of their children and family members. Designed to protect user information and privacy, the app fully encrypts the images and information, and files are only stored on the user's device.

The My Family ID app is the first app designed to identify missing loved ones and return them to their families. When searching for a missing child, law enforcement relies on an up-to-date, good quality photo, the child's descriptive information, and fingerprints. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), fingerprints are most critical to ensuring a child can be quickly identified by law enforcement.

With a click of a button and at a moment's notice, families can go into the My Family ID app and generate a PDF of any child safety profile, which can be shared with other family members, caregivers, or law enforcement officials in the time of emergency. This PDF includes all of the identification and safety information provided by the user, along with the child's photo and fingerprints, and can be sent to law enforcement for analysis and matching for family members.

Face ID also plays a monumental part when trying to locate a missing person. The biometric features inside the My Family ID app are designed to provide law enforcement with high-quality images suitable for facial recognition. In addition to children, the app's face scan be used for adults and seniors to aid in their safety.

"Improving how we deal with missing and run-away children is a passion of mine," shared Charles Still, Retired Juvenile Detective and Creator of My Family ID. "It started when I was a juvenile detective and continues to this day. I see My Family ID as a practical tool for our time; a tool that that is easy for parents to use and is helpful to law enforcement too!"

"As a leader in producing and supplying the nation's physical and digital driver's licenses and government identification cards and a company that is committed to creating technologies and solutions that help make the world safer, we immediately saw the value in the My Family ID app," shared Donnie Scott, CEO, IDEMIA Public Security North America. "The My Family ID app enables parents, guardians, or caregivers to easily maintain a digital ID and fingerprints for children that they can access within easy reach—from their smartphone! This is crucial in the event of an emergency when every second counts."

"When looking for missing children, having access to children's up-to-date information is most crucial for law enforcement agencies," said Casey Mayfield, SVP Justice & Public Safety, IDEMIA Public Security North America. "We are a long-time partner to the law enforcement community with our globally recognized biometric and fingerprint technology and high-ranking performance in the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)'s benchmarks. Our team is excited to work with My Family ID to help bring another important and effective tool to law enforcement to keep communities across our country safe."

About IDEMIA Public Security North America

IDEMIA Public Security North America is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies operating in North America. Our mission is to Unlock the World, Make It Safer - helping people access what matters most, more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute's passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA's facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.

Learn more at www.na.idemia.com / Follow @Idemia_NA on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

About My Family ID

My Family ID was developed by Retired Juvenile Police Detective Charles Still. Still owns Secure Live Scan, LLC in Orange County, California. Secure Live Scan is one of the busiest Live Scan fingerprinting sites in the O.C. and handles all the scans for many large companies and municipalities in the area including Disneyland, The Rescue Mission, YMCA and The Boys and Girls Club.

During his time as a detective, Still learned firsthand the importance of having the critical information available when a child or loved one goes missing. My Family ID closes the gap between frightened families and first responders who need vital information without delay. Be ready when seconds count. Scan, Store and Share. Learn more at www.myfamilyid.org.

Media contacts:

Genevieve de Vera

IDEMIA Public Security North America

(978) 808-7047

[email protected]

Charles Still

My Family ID

[email protected]

SOURCE IDEMIA Identity & Security USA LLC